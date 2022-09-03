"I feel very lucky." Jane Fonda shares her cancer battle.

Jane Fonda has announced she's been diagnosed with cancer.

The Academy Award winner, 84, announced the news on Saturday morning on Instagram, sharing she has non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy.

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she began in her post.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80 per cent of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

Fonda explained that she's been undergoing chemo for six months, and is "handling the treatments quite well," adding that she "will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism."

"Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone," she wrote.

"And the cancer, along with my age - almost 85 - definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

Jane Fonda in April 2022. Image: Getty.

The Grace and Frankie actress acknowledged how she's in a privileged position - with health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments - compared to "far too many" Americans.