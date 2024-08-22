Jana Duggar just proved everyone wrong.

In the Baptist world of the Duggar family, it's normal to get married when you're just out of teenage-hood.

Jill Duggar was 23, Jessa and Jinger were 22 and Joy-Anna was just 19. It's quite usual when you're part of the controversial religious group, the Institute of Basic Life Principals (IBLP).

In exciting news for fans of the family, elder sister Jana has just tied the knot, aged 34.

She married her on-and-off-again boyfriend Stephen Wissmann in a family-oriented ceremony in her home state of Arkansas. They had reconnected earlier this year.

Most would agree that 34 is a perfectly common age to be married, but given that her sisters have been wives for up to 10 years, it's safe to say it is an anomaly within her community.

Welcome to the world of ultra-conservative family the Duggars, who had their own TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, chronicling the large family's life and religious beliefs.

Since the show came out the family has come under fire for forcing their children to sign television agreements, as well as their oldest son Josh Duggar becoming a convicted sex offender who possessed child abuse material. He also made headlines for being involved in the infamous Ashley Madison cheating scandal.

All named starting with J, Jana was second born behind Josh, and the eldest girl, so fans naturally expected that she would be the one to court (date in the presence of a chaperone) and marry first.

But one-by-one her sisters floated down the church aisle before her. Despite her youth and obvious focus growing her skills in interior design, rightly or wrongly the common phrase followed her: 'always the bridemaid, never the bride'.

Why did Jana wait to get married?

In short, Jana hadn't met the right person for her when she was young.

Growing up surrounded by people who pushed the idea that marriage was the pinnacle of a women entering adulthood, Jana admitted that she struggled with being single for so long.

"By far, I am the oldest," Jana, 34, told People in the lead up to her wedding. "So it has been disheartening at times. I'm just like, 'What is it? Is it me? Do I have a problem?' I know I've prayed for this for years and years and definitely been like, 'What's the matter? Why can't I just...' All of my siblings, most of them have been married in their early 20s."

"I've tried to look at the positive, yet you long for that person, that someone that you can spend life with," she added. "It has been hard, but it has been good and God's taught me a lot through it all."

Instead of focusing on marriage and children like her sisters, Jana has been busy with her own pursuits and hobbies. Yet, as the years strolled by, she thought she'd never meet her person.

"For me, it felt like, 'Okay, it's never coming,'" she said.

How did Jana Duggar meet Stephen Wissmann?

While Jana and Stephen have only just tied the knot, the pair actually met 10 years ago when his family stayed at the Duggar residence during a snowstorm.

They dated years later, and the families became even closer when Jana's brother Jeremiah married Stephen's sister Hannah.

Their friendship endured and after a while they realised it would be silly not to use that foundation to build on their romance.

"I had been a slower mover on it, but just over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what," she gushed. "I know we have a big crazy family and still kind of putting up with a lot of things. I'm like, 'My goodness, there are not too many people that do that.' He must really, genuinely care about me."

The pair got engaged in June, with Jana rocking an engagement ring in photos shared in July. They were married just over a month later in August 2024.

The couple had a classic ceremony that saw five of her sisters finally become her bridesmaid: Jessa as maid of honour, Jinger, Jo-Anna, Johannah and Jordyn as bridesmaids, as well as Stephen's sister Abbie.

Was Jill Duggar at Jana's wedding?

Many questioned the decision not to include Jill in the wedding procession. Given she has been one of the most vocal about her families controversies, some thought that maybe she had not received an invite at all.

However, Jill has quashed any talk of a feud between them, eventually sharing a photo of herself with her sister at the wedding. She said, "wouldn't have missed it for the world!"

Adding, "Yes, we were invited to attend. She was a beautiful bride."

Jana's father Jim Bob gave her away and the wedding was attended by 500 people, a testament to the extensive size of the family.

She wore an ivory off-shoulder gown which Jana said was 'a bit like a princess.'

Who is Stephen Wissmann?

Hailing from Milford, Nebraska, Stephen comes from a large family himself, being one of 13 siblings. Like the Duggars, the Wissmanns are deeply religious and involved in their church community. Stephen is a member of the East Fairview Mennonite Church, where he serves as a pastor and Bible study leader.

Professionally, Stephen is described as a "man of many talents". He works as the assistant manager at his family's business, Wissmann Enterprises, Inc. Additionally, he's a private pilot and enjoys making small furniture.

Music plays a significant role in Stephen's life. He's part of his family's Christian/Gospel music band, where he directs music arrangements, plays mandolin and guitar, and sings lead and bass.

Stephen and Jana's families have known each other for over a decade, with their paths crossing multiple times before they began their romantic relationship. Their courtship was kept relatively private until their engagement in June 2024.

After the wedding Jana hopes to move to Nebraska to live with Stephen. Cheers to the happy couple!

