News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Jamie Oliver just hacked his wife's social media for the most adorable reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Oliver has shared an adorable snap of his new baby with wife Jools just days after announcing the birth.

Posting on his wife’s Instagram account, Oliver penned a loving tribute to his wife and mother of five children.

“Hacked mum’s Instagram account,” he began.

“Bless them both sleeping and exhausted together, I can’t tell you what a wicked mum this chick is.

“I had the best week off readjusting to the new family member, a baby boy, and I’ve loved every single minute….everyone has grown and adjusted…. ”

He went on to celebrate the mums of the world, inspired by his wife’s fifth delivery.

“Big love to all the mums out there it’s hard graft amazing. Happy weekend people and when Jools finds out I hacked her account all I can say is I love you,” he wrote.

The chef has wasted no time sharing pictures of their new baby after announcing the birth just days ago.

Since announcing the news on Monday, Oliver has shared three more snaps of his new little one but has yet to formally announce a name.

The unnamed little one joins siblings Daisy Boo, Buddy Bear, Petal Blossom and Poppy Honey.

Jamie Oliver makes pizzas with Petal and Buddy. 

Tags: babies , celebrity , entertainment , parenting-2 , social-media

Related Stories

Recommended