In 2023, Jamie Oliver became a children's book author. His second book was just pulled from shelves.

Jamie Oliver might be in Australia to promote his new cookbook, but it's a fantasy children's book he penned that's getting him in hot water.

The book, titled Billy and the Epic Escape, published by Penguin Random House UK, has been pulled from shelves following criticism from the Australian Indigenous community.

Indigenous leaders have said that the book perpetuates racist stereotypes and is "trivialising complex and painful histories."

A subplot within the tale centres around a young First Nations girl in foster care in an Indigenous community in Mparntwe, or Alice Springs. In the book, she gets kidnapped by the villain.

Sharon Davis, CEO of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education Commission (NATSIEC), didn't mince words, calling the portrayal "damaging" and "disrespectful."

She told The Guardian that the chapter, titled To Steal a Child, implied that First Nations families "are easily swayed by money and neglect the safety of their children".

Davis added, "[It] perpetuates a racist stereotype that has been used to justify child removals for over a century."

According to NATSIEC, the book contributes to the "erasure, trivialisation, and stereotyping of First Nations peoples and experiences".

There were also errors in the book, as while the young girl is supposed to be from Mparntwe, she uses language from the Gamilaraay people of NSW and Queensland.

In response to the criticism, Oliver, who is in Australia promoting a cooking book, has issued an apology.

"I am devastated to have caused offence and apologise wholeheartedly," he said in a statement. "It was never my intention to misinterpret this deeply painful issue. Together with my publishers, we have decided to withdraw the book from sale."

Penguin Random House UK, Oliver's publisher, took responsibility as well.

"Our mission at Penguin Random House UK is to make books for everyone and with that commitment comes a deep sense of responsibility," the publisher's statement said.

"It is clear that our publishing standards fell short on this occasion, and we must learn from that and take decisive action. With that in mind, we have agreed with our author, Jamie Oliver, that we will be withdrawing the book from sale."





Per The Guardian, no consultation with any Indigenous organisation, community or individual took place before the book was published, an oversight that advocates say, is a huge issue.

The call to pull the book also had the support of Indigenous authors, including Dr Anita Heiss and Cheryl Leavy.

Leavy, a Kooma and Nguri author of children's books, applauded the decision, saying, "It makes it possible for Penguin Random House to build relationships with First Nations communities and tell better stories."

She urged Penguin to go even further, adding, "It's time now for Penguin Random House to work with First Nations advisers to put structural measures in place that prevent this from ever happening again."

While Billy and the Epic Escape may be off the shelves now, the incident has kickstarted crucial discussion around cultural sensitivity and the responsibility that comes with telling such stories.

As Davis put it, the "portrayal is not only offensive but also reinforces damaging biases."

For Jamie Oliver, it's a lesson in the importance of cultural accuracy and respect.

