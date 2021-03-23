Apparently there were some ‘major red flags’ about Jake that were edited out of MAFS, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Apparently there were some ‘major red flags’ about Jake that were edited out of MAFS.

It seems there's more going down between Jake and Beck on MAFS that we aren't seeing behind the scenes. And honestly, we're not surprised given how much keeps happening off-camera.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show earlier today, Beck said there were some 'red flags' about Jake that we don't get to see on the show, including one pretty important "non-negotiable".

"Jake is great but there is one quality that is a non-negotiable in any relationship that keeps happening," she explained.

"It really just did come down to where my values are and I just really didn't enjoy or appreciate some of the things that were happening, resulting in confrontation with me."

Kyle then asked, "Are you saying there may be legal reasons why we aren't seeing this stuff?", to which Beck replied, "Potentially... I feel that."

Beck also explained the real reason why her mother was upset with Jake in last night's episode and called him out on his "destructive behaviour".

"That's a big red flag for me, I'm sorry. I'm hearing you're going out with the boys. Has that destructive behaviour continued?" her mother said during a video call with the couple and their families.