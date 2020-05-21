The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I bet mine’s been longer than yours.” Jackie O’s sex confession on radio.

For the 20 years they’ve been on radio, Kyle and Jackie O have never shied away from talking about their personal lives on air.

And today was no different, with Jackie O admitting that she hasn’t had sex in years on the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

During a phone interview with Sia, the singer shared that she was having a bit of a “dry spell”.

She explained that due to the toxic nature of the relationship, she had to finally cut ties.

During her Instagram Q+A series that has since expired, a follower asked Martha, “Tips on moving on from a long friendship that is now toxic but you still love them?”

Martha explained, “None of you will know this about me, but last year at the start of the year, I broke up with my best friend of 17 years.

“And basically my mentality or how I got over it was, ‘if I remove them from life, I’ll have room for someone more positive or something more positive.’

“It was hard, and it still is hard, but also I just feel like life is too short to hold onto negative people or toxic people. It’s just too short,'” Martha said.

And she did also clarify that no, the friend was not her boyfriend, Michael Brunelli.

3. Friends have shared the real reason Mary-Kate Olsen wants a divorce.

Last week, news broke that Mary-Kate Olsen was seeking an emergency divorce from her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy.

After Sarkozy, 50, reportedly gave Olsen, 34, a deadline to get her stuff out of their New York City apartment, the proceedings between the pair apparently got “very ugly”.

Now, after Olsen’s request for an emergency divorce was rejected, a source has claimed that the pair’s marriage breakdown began over disagreements about having children.

While Sarkozy, who has two adult children, didn't want any more kids, Olsen wanted to start a family.

"A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed," a source told People.

"Olivier has two grown kids and doesn't want more. Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn't."

The source also explained that the pair are just inherently different.

"Olivier is a party boy and a big spender. He loves the high life," they said.

"Mary-Kate prefers to be quiet and alone and doing the things she likes. She's not that interested in socialising – she likes small gatherings with select people.

"They ended up being apart quite a bit."

As NYC courts aren't currently accepting divorce filings amid COVID-19, it's unclear how long the pair will have to wait before they can continue with the divorce proceedings.

4. Kendall Jenner agrees to pay $90,000 for her involvement in Fyre Festival.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay $90,000 for her involvement in the Frye Festival fiasco.

In 2017, Jenner uploaded a photo to her Instagram (which has since been deleted) supporting and promoting the festival.

And then in August 2019, she was sued in the US Bankruptcy Court in New York by Gregory Messer, the man who is recovering funds for those that lost thousands investing in the festival.

Messer claimed Jenner was allegedly paid $275,000 to promote the event on Instagram, convincing her 129 million followers that the festival would be filled with the likes of Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowsi and herself.

The festival was co-organised by rapper Ja Rule and was advertised as a two-weekend event packed with music, culture and food. Promoters even said there were more than $1 million in real treasure and jewels hidden on the island.

According to the BBC, festival-goers paid up to $12,000 to attend the event, but once they arrived on the island, the reality was far from the extravagant, celebrity-packed experience they were expecting.

The headline act Blink 182 had pulled out, and amid reports of cancelled flights, no security, and a lack of infrastructure on the island, Fyre Festival organisers officially postponed the event, leaving ticket holders stranded on the island.

Basically, it was a complete disaster.

5. "I love you and it's been wonderful." Kyle tells Jackie O about his secret 'health condition'.

Kyle Sandilands has explained he has been living with a health condition in secret, leaving his long-time radio co-host and friend Jackie ‘O’ Henderson visibly shaken.

In a preview for a 60 Minutes interview to be aired on Sunday night, Sandilands, 48, was teary-eyed when he looked at Henderson and told her he’d been hiding a medical condition for some time.

“I love you and it’s been wonderful,” he said.

The preview then cuts to interviewer Karl Stefanovic pointing out that Sandilands is crying.

"Why?" Henderson asked.

"There's a condition that I've been diagnosed with that I haven't spoken to anyone about," Sandilands said, with the camera then showing Henderson wipe tears from her eyes.

The preview ends there, so it remains unclear what exactly he is talking about.

It appears other parts of the interview will reflect on how the pair got to the top of the radio world and how hard it is to maintain that number one spot.

"I'm always worried you're going to say something and it'll just ruin you," Henderson told Sandilands.

She admitted "staying at number one is harder than getting to number one".

Typically, Sandilands responded to say he "doesn't give a f**k".

"Millions of dollars of marketing has been spent on me being a bastard," he laughed, describing Henderson as the "yin to my yang".

For more ib Kyle and Jackie O's 60 Minutes interview, read our earlier article here.

