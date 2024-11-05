Five years ago, Jackie O and Lindsay Lohan formed a friendship. With one interview, it all came undone.

Media personality Jackie 'O' Henderson knows a thing or two about a celebrity feud, as an expert on the matter from her decades in radio.

And now in her anticipated autobiography, The Whole Truth, she's sharing that she found herself in the middle of her own brief tiff with none other than Lindsay Lohan.

Henderson and Lohan crossed paths professionally as the inaugural judges on the first season of The Masked Singer Australia in 2019, alongside Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes.

The two became fast friends while filming the celebrity singing show, bonding over how they were in shaky places in life, with Jackie in the grips of her addiction struggles with prescription pills.

"Lindsay wasn't in the greatest of places, either, but she and I got on really well," Jackie penned. "She was also unstable, and I probably was, too. Pairing us up was a recipe for disaster."

At the time, Lindsay's name was all over the Australian media, with claims that she was exhibiting 'diva' antics on set. Jackie says that she became one of the Mean Girls star's biggest defenders during this time.

"I had her back when articles began trickling out about her being late on set, or difficult, or irresponsible. I was super protective of Lindsay and would defend her to the hilt," she said.

However, their friendship became fractured after an eliminated contestant, Wendell Sailor, made some disparaging remarks about Lohan when he appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O show.

"He made an off-the-cuff joke about how we were running late for filming because of Lindsay, but he moved on to another topic quickly, so I didn't say anything to interrupt him. He was kidding anyway," she recalled.

"But Lindsay heard the segment and decided I hadn't defended her, and the next thing I knew I was on the end of a barrage of late-night text messages from the Hollywood actress about how I'd been a traitor and let her down."

At the time, Jackie was still in the depths of her addiction struggles, combining alcohol and Stilnox which only heightened her response to Lohan. "I quickly reached my own flashpoint of annoyance and sent a volley back in her direction," she wrote.

Jackie O and Lindsay were fast friends on The Masked Singer. Image: Network 10.

After being accused of not being 'a girl's girl', Jackie wrote "I took great offence and I let her have it."

Henderson has since expressed regrets over how she responded in the moment.

"The feud faded quickly enough, but we were archnemeseses for a few days there, all because I was doing things I would never normally do, wading into interactions and confrontations I'd usually avoid," she wrote.

"I guess I was just hurting. Some people take their hurt and they do something worthwhile; they become productive. I chose to be destructive instead."

Jackie was a panelist on The Masked Singer for three seasons, while Lindsay only stayed for the first year.

This isn't the first time Jackie has alluded to a rift between her The Masked Singer co-panelist. In 2023, she told her radio co-host Kyle Sandilands that her relationship with Lindsay had gotten "rough" at one stage.

"Any time anyone said anything about her that might be negative, I jumped to her defence. I had her back," Jackie said. "We're fine, it was just that tiny little rocky period."

