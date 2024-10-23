Jackie O was on radio when she stopped to share a personal story.

She has kept this truth to herself until now, prioritising her privacy, but finally decided to be honest with her listeners by reading the prologue of her new memoir The Whole Truth.

"I was scared to tell people and say this out loud, I know people will look at me differently and love me," she said on radio. "I was in a really, really dark place."

"That's what the addiction to your brain, it changes your way of thinking, it doesn't want you to get help, it's so powerful," she said through tears.

"It takes a rock bottom moment to cut yourself off," she added.

Jackie confirmed that she had spoken to her daughter Kitty, 13, before telling the public of her experience.

"I couldn't be more proud of my daughter, the way she has been about it has been zero judgement, just compassionate and support," she shared.

According to a writer from the Sydney Morning Herald, who helped Jackie pen the memoir, she had turned to the substances when feeling "diminished, untethered and alone."