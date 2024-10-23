Jackie O was on radio when she stopped to share a personal story.

Jackie O has taken a moment on her morning radio show to discuss a very personal struggle, opening up about her battle with drug addiction, specifically to painkillers, sleeping pills and alcohol.
The radio star, 49, said it was a private and lengthy experience, which culminated in her taking sick leave from her job for a month, in order to enter rehab. She said she 'lied by omission' when she said the break was due to suffering from long COVID.
Jackie admitted that two years ago she undertook a 12-step, month-long program at the Betty Ford Centre in Palm Springs.
The radio host said that her descent into addiction began as a way of relieving stress and sadness. She admitted she was taking up to 24 codeine tablets and 12 stillnox a day.