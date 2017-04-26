Ivanka Trump and her husband had a cameo on Gossip Girl and we'll never be the same again.

When someone who was formally a pop culture phenomenon becomes President of the most powerful state in the world, there are few things that can fall into the ‘Upside’ category.

For example, when a man with fake tan eye hole cutouts and a history of reality TV outbursts starts brainstorming how to solve conflict with North Korea, well, it seems the losses outweigh the wins.

But today, we’re celebrating the smallest of wins, because our pop-culture-phenomenon-turned-US-president created a industry-like family who consistently followed in his footsteps.

Which leads us here: Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner once had a cameo on Gossip Girl and it took the internet years to realise it.

It’s season four, episode six. Serena Van Der Woodsen is falling for her billionaire professor Colin Forrester. (Remember him?)

Forrester has just taken out The Bachelor, a fictional high-society honor in the Gossip Girl universe that is about as far-removed from our own, Aussie, reality TV version as you can possibly imagine.

He's taken the crown from Jared Kushner, and alas, Ivanka and Jared appear.

"Thank you, Jared, and thank you, Ivanka, for marrying Jared and giving someone else the chance to win Bachelor this year," Forrester says, as the camera panned to the crowd with the famous face appearing.

Aaaaaand that's about it. The first - and last - time Ivanka and Jared cameo on the cult classic.

As you were.