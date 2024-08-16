Blake Lively isn't the problem.

Warning: This post deals with domestic violence.

Despite controversy surrounding Blake Lively's promotion of her hit movie, It Ends With Us, domestic violence survivor, Cat Dunn, says it's time to shift focus away from the actress, and onto the important themes highlighted within the movie.

It Ends With Us, is based on Colleen Hoover's bestseller of the same name, and centres around Lively's character, Lily Bloom who finds herself in an abusive relationship.

Watch: It Ends With Us trailer.



Video via Sony.

Some commenters have questioned Lively's light-hearted responses to questions about the film, but Cat says continuing to focus on Lively will only drown out the film's important message even further.

"Obviously the director, Justin Baldoni, really cares about this issue and is doing his bit to raise awareness, but technically, Blake doesn't owe us anything," says Cat.

"We expect celebrities to have big opinions on the world, but they're just doing their job. If she has no lived experience, which it's evident that she doesn't, how can we expect her to take a stand. "You want her to be a character on her press tour, but she's just being herself — whether you like her or not."