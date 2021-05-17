"I'm just a kid." 16 photos that show the profound human tragedy of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

With no end in sight, Israel and Gaza have entered their second week of violent conflict.

World concern deepened on Sunday as more air strikes and rocket attacks caused wide-spread devastation, marking the deadliest day since the current fighting began.

The Israeli military said the civilian casualties on Sunday were unintentional. Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, called it "premeditated killing".

Palestinian authorities say 197 people, including 58 children, have died in this week-long conflict, whilst Israel says at least 10 people, including two children, have died in rocket attacks fired from Gaza.

The human cost of this political clash has been severe.

One video of a 10-year-old girl talking in front of damaged buildings in Gaza City has gone viral on Twitter.

"I can't even deal with this anymore," she says through tears. "I just want to be a doctor or anything to help my people, but I can't. I'm just a kid...

"I don't even know what to do."

Below are 13 photos that show the human tragedy at the centre of the Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza.

Some show children crying over their dead family members, whilst others show people walking through what was once their homes that have now been flattened in air strikes, with nothing but wreckage left behind.

A woman mourns for her relatives who were killed during an Israeli raid on Gaza City on May 16, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. Image: Getty.

A Palestinian child, who was wounded in overnight Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, receives treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Palestinian enclave on May 16, 2021. Image: Getty.

An Israeli soldier mourns during the funeral of first sergeant Omer Tabib on May 13, 2021 in Elyakim, Israel. Tabib was killed and three other soldiers were wounded when an anti-tank guided missile fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, hitting an army vehicle. Image: Getty.

A Palestinian man walks through damaged buildings in al-Shati Refugee Camp west of Gaza City on May 15, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. Image: Getty.

Smoke and flames rise after an attack carried out by the Israeli army, in Gaza City, Gaza on May 14, 2021. Image: Getty.

Dead bodies are carried to the morgue with a truck as search and rescue continues at the debris of a building after airstrikes by the Israeli army hit buildings in the al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza on May 16, 2021. Image: Getty.

Five-month-old Palestinian baby Omer Hadidi, who lost his mother and siblings in the Israeli airstrike, whose homes in Shati Refugee Camp were completely destroyed, receives medical treatment at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza. Image: Getty.



Police and rescue teams gather at the scene of a direct rocket hit, which was fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ramat Gan, causing the death of one Israeli man on May 15, 2021. Image: Getty.





A Palestinian child carries his cat after he and his family members survived the violent Israeli bombing of their homes in Gaza City, on May 16, 2021. Image: Getty.

Smoke rises from the rubble of Al-Shorouk Tower following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Gaza Strip on May 13, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. Image: Getty.

Palestinian children are seen in an UNRWA school, after violent Israeli raids on the city of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza on May 14, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. Image: Getty.

Mourners attend the funeral of Kalil Awad, 52, and his 16-year-old daughter, Nadin Awad, who were killed early on Wednesday when a rocket fired from Gaza Strip hit their home in Dahmash village near the city of Lod. Image: Getty.





Rockets launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip and the response from the Israeli missile defense system known as the Iron Dome leave streaks through the sky on May 14, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. Image: Getty.

Palestinian families, fleeing from their homes with their belongings, are on their way to take shelter in a school owned by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza Strip on May 14, 2021, in Gaza City, Gaza. Image: Getty.

Women await the arrival of the bodies of their relatives, who were killed during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on May 16, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. Image: Getty.

A residential house damaged in a rocket attack in the city of Petah Tikva, 10km east of Tel Aviv, reportedly fired by Hamas. Image: Getty.











