"I'm just a kid." 16 photos that show the profound human tragedy of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

With no end in sight, Israel and Gaza have entered their second week of violent conflict.

World concern deepened on Sunday as more air strikes and rocket attacks caused wide-spread devastation, marking the deadliest day since the current fighting began.

The Israeli military said the civilian casualties on Sunday were unintentional. Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, called it "premeditated killing".

Palestinian authorities say 197 people, including 58 children, have died in this week-long conflict, whilst Israel says at least 10 people, including two children, have died in rocket attacks fired from Gaza.

The human cost of this political clash has been severe.

One video of a 10-year-old girl talking in front of damaged buildings in Gaza City has gone viral on Twitter.

"I can't even deal with this anymore," she says through tears. "I just want to be a doctor or anything to help my people, but I can't. I'm just a kid...

"I don't even know what to do."

Below are 13 photos that show the human tragedy at the centre of the Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza.

Some show children crying over their dead family members, whilst others show people walking through what was once their homes that have now been flattened in air strikes, with nothing but wreckage left behind.

A woman mourns for her relatives who were killed during an Israeli raid on Gaza City on May 16, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. Image: Getty.