A terrorist dead, 1000 killed and Australian protests: Here's what's happening in Lebanon.

Over the weekend, Israel announced that it had killed the longtime leader of terrorist organisation Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, in Lebanon.

The hit was confirmed after 12 days of increased fighting.

The escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, their latest round of warfare in four decades of on-off conflict, has been waged in parallel with Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas since the Iran-backed Palestinian group's attack on Israel last October 7.

Israel's stated goal in Lebanon is to make its northern areas safe from Hezbollah rocket fire and allow thousands of displaced residents to return, but its strikes have also had a devastating impact on civilians in Lebanon.

It is the most ferocious onslaught of violence the country has seen since the civil war of 1975-1990, and Lebanon's health ministry says more than 1000 people were killed and 6000 wounded in the past two weeks, without saying how many were civilians.

The IDF strike that killed Nasrallah targeted Hezbollah's Central Headquarters, underneath residential buildings in Beirut.

The site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs.

The government said a million people — a fifth of the population — had fled their homes.

The UN World Food Programme said it had launched an emergency operation to provide food for those affected by the conflict.

Israel continues to strike targets in Lebanon after the death of Nasrallah and a string of Hezbollah's other top commanders, with Israel's defence minister discussing widening the offensive.

As AAP reports, Israel's intensifying bombardment has increased fears the conflict could spin out of control, potentially drawing in Iran as well as the United States, Israel's closest ally.

Israel has mobilised reserve brigades and says it is ready for all options, including a ground operation.

Hezbollah has said it will cease fire only when Israel's offensive in Gaza ends. Diplomatic efforts have shown little sign of progress.

Australia's reaction to the escalation of violence.

Concerns for an escalation of conflict in the Middle East has prompted renewed calls for a ceasefire in the region from the Australian federal government.

"Australia is deeply concerned by the escalation of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement on Saturday.

"Lebanese civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hezbollah and Lebanon cannot become the next Gaza."

She urged any Australians to flee Lebanon as soon as they could.

Then, in a United Nations General Assembly Australia address, Wong repeated the federal government's position that an Israel-Palestinian two-state solution was "the only hope of breaking the endless cycle of violence" in the Middle East.

Wong has pledged $2 million in aid for humanitarian efforts in Lebanon and told the assembly she wants a clear timeline on recognising Palestinian statehood.

Over the weekend, thousands of Australians across the country rallied in a "National Day of Action" in protest of conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

While the majority of protesters brought Lebanese and Palestinian flags, flags representing Hezbollah were also seen at the rallies.

Victoria Police said the display of terrorist symbols was a commonwealth offence. Organisers of the rally told AAP the group was not affiliated with those running the demonstration.

