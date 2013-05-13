entertainment

Isla Fisher nearly drowns filming an underwater stunt.

1.Isla Fisher nearly drowns filming an underwater stunt.

Isla Fisher nearly drowned while filming an underwater stunt for her latest movie, Now You See Me.

The 37-year-old plays an escapologist and feared for her life while trying to free herself from shackles in a tank of water. The scene required her to bang on glass and the Great Gatsby actress admitted she was in trouble after being submerged for two-and-a-half minutes.

The tank contained a kill switch that could have drained the tank in 70 seconds, but Fisher said she couldn’t reach it and a safety diver with a canister of oxygen was too far away too reach her.

However, she added: “Luckily, I managed to get free and stay level-headed and got out before it went even more horribly wrong.”

She revealed what she was thinking at the time: “Not in a swimming costume. No one wants to go in a swimming costume.”

 2.Guess which singer has compared her post-baby body to a Shar-pei dog? Click for the answer.

3. What a drag life must be for Sir Richard Branson.

Sir Richard Branson has made good on a best he lost with AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes by dressing up as a female flight attendant on board an AirAsia X flight from Perth to Kuala Lumpur.

”Yeah, it’s true. We both had Grand Prix teams and I was absolutely certain that I was going to win,” Sir Richard said.

The entrepreneur went dropped his pants at a bar in the Perth CBD on Saturday night, allowing AirAsia flight attendants to shave his legs ahead of the charity fundraising flight, which raised over $300,000 for the Starlight Foundation.

Wearing an AirAsia uniform, red lipstick, fishnet stockings and heels Branson ‘accidentally’ spilled a tray of drinks on Fernandes during the 5-hour flight.

4. Apparently black wedding dresses are the new “in” thing in America. Guess which actress wore the trend over the weekend?

5. Kanye walks into a pole, bruises ego.

Kanye West walked straight into a street sign while trying to avoid photographers following him and pregnant girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Walking with his head down, West fails to see the Wrong Way. Severe tire damage sign. The paparazzi can be heard asking if Kanye is okay and Kim Kardashian is seen in the video comforting the singer.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

West later left the restaurant yelling “Stop fucking taking pictures!” at the paparazzi in a video on TMZ.

 

6. We knew Chris Brown’s middle name wasn’t “gentleman”, but his latest vile tweets about Rihanna are really below the belt. Click to read what he’s had to say.

7. Seal vs Delta – what you didn’t see last night.

Did you catch last night’s episode of The Voice? Seal and Delta came to blows again over one member of Team Seal, Jac Stone.

Delta criticised the performance of Suzanne Vega’s Luka saying she didn’t connect with Stone.

“I didn’t feel I could completely engage,” Goodrem said.

Seal responded by asking the audience to applaud the performance and said “that’s the sound of success”. He described Stone as a “clutch performer” and as she left the stage he said to her: “Thank you, you were fantastic… Great. What were you? Great? Great.”

The conversation later continued with Goodrem explaining she thought Stone “over emoted” and “pulled faces”. Seal hit back at the Aussie singer-songwriting by saying, “you do that”.
You can watch a clip of Stone’s rendition here.

8. Celebrities shared their Mother’s Day joy with the world yesterday via messages and cute pics. Click to see some of our favourites.

9.Happy baby news for Alisa Camplin.

Congratulations to Olympic aerial skiing champion and Celebrity Splash judge, Alisa Camplin who is 17 weeks pregnant with her second child.

Camplin’s first child, Finnan Maximus Camplin-Warner, was born with congenital heart disease and died when he was 10 days old.
“I am sort of taking it week to week but I am still pretty positive and optimistic, and I’m really looking forward to meeting this little baby,” she told the Herald Sun.

“If we are lucky enough to have a healthy little baby this time round, once we are up and running we will be looking quite quickly to have another baby thereafter because we would like to think our child would have a brother or sister.

“And I’m not getting any younger, so we can’t dilly-dally,” she said.

We wish the Camplin-Warner family all the best.

 10. Red carpet round up. 

From Miranda Kerr’s floral jumpsuit to Anne Hathaway’s spotted frock check out the latest red carpet pics.
Amy Adams purple dress
Chloe Moretz black-and-white
Dianna Agron red dress
Jennifer Garner black dress
Julianne Hough peach dress
Kate Hudson red dress
Katy B black dress
Krysten Ritter patterned dress
Livia Firth orange dress
Miranda Kerr patterned dress
Miranda Kerr patterned dress
Naomi Watts red dress
Naomie Harris orange dress
Nicole Richie black skirt and top
Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen Elle style awards
Reece Witherspoon black dress
Rihanna denim
Scarlett Johansen pink dress
Solange Knowels yellow dress
Sophie Ellis Bextor red patterned dress
Miley Cyrus at the EMAs
Jessica Alba pink dress
Ashley Olsen black coat
Ciara people's choice awards
Elizabeth Banks patterned dress
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Brittania Awards
Jaimie Alexander black dress
Jessica Biel black and white dress
Lady Gaga astronaut suit
Lily Collins red dress
Alicia Keys red dress
Rachel Bilson people's choice awards
Scarlett Johansson patterned dress
Vanessa Hudgens in white
Olivia Munn in white
Olivia Wilde red skirt
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in white
Miley Cyrus in white
Kate Moss black dress
Kristen Wiig white dress
Miranda Kerr floral dress
Naomi Campbell black dress
Otavia Spencer black-and-white dress
Olivia Palermo white dress
Jennifer Garner black dress
SJP black pantsuit
Selena Gomez red dress
Vanessa Hudgens pantsuit
Helen Mirren white dress
Hilary Swank blue dress
Hailee Steinfeild patterned dress
Diane Kruger black and green dress
Alyssa Milano white shorts
Blake Lively silver dress
Catherine Zeta-Jones black dress
Julianne Hough and Maggie Gyllenhaal wearing peplum
Sarah Jessica Parker pink dress
Melissa McCarthy pantsuit
Olivia Munn pink skirt
Jessica Chastain blue gown
Maggie Gyllenhaal in peplum
Kristen Wiig white dress
Taylor Swift black-and-white dress
Sandra Bullock leather skirt
Chloe Sevigny purple shorts
Stacy Keibler blue pantsuit
J-Lo peach skirt
Emily Vancamp orange floral dress
Gwyneth Paltrow black-and-white
Melissa McCarthy orange-black-and-white dress
Rita Ora red dress
Uma Thurman black suit
Natalie Portman orange dress
Kristen Wiig white shirt
Rooney Mara black dress
Sandra Bullock purple dress
Zoe Saldana floral dress
Sandra Bullock black dress
Octavia Spencer blue dress
Sofia Vergara black dress
Sandra Bullock purple dress
Julianna Hough pantsuit
Madonna suit
Maggie Gyllenhaal black dress
Michelle Obama black dress
Naomi Watts pantsuit
Whitney Cummings pantsuit
Sarah Jessica Parker black-and-white dress
Jessica Alba yellow dress
Elisabeth Moss pink dress
Cameron Diaz white dress
Diane Kruger black dress
Heidi Klum coloured leopard print skirt
Taylor Swift black shorts
Emmy Rossum red dress
Eva Longoria black dress
Kaley Cuoco white dress
Jessica Chastain gold dress
Lea Michele white gown
Amy Adams black dress
Miranda Kerr floral pantsuit
Anne Hathaway polka dots
Kate Bosworth silver skirt
Anne Hathaway white dress
Miranda Kerr black leather skirt
Heidi Klum blue dress
Frieda Pinto blue dress
Jemima Kirke multicoloured dress
Sarah Jessica Parker floral purple dress
J-Lo black dress
Katy Perry silver dress
Uma Thurman red, white and black dress
Eva Longoria black dress
Rebel Wilson black dress
Amy Poehler white dress
Claire Danes blue dress
Elizabeth Banks orange dress
Hayden Pantierre yellow dress
Kate Mara white dress
Katy Perry green dress
Kerry Washington black-and-white dress
Sofia Vergara blue gown
Sophia Bush gold dress
Sarah Jessica Parker green metallic dress
Gwyneth Paltrow black-and-white short dress
Kate Moss long black dress
Fergie multi-coloured pants
Kate Middleton tarten dress
Gwyneth Paltrow white jacket
Angelina Jolie long black jacket
Rosario Dawson pink dress
Gwyneth Paltrow purple dress
Dita Von Teese silver dress
Drew Barrymore black jeans and shirt
Elisabeth Olsen black dress
Fergie suit
Jada Pinkett Smith yellow dress
Diane Kruger black pants white top
Jemima Kirke red dress
Julianne Hough long white skirt
Kim Kardashian cream top and jacket
Olga Kurylenko silver embellished dress
Olivia Munn grey two piece
Olivia Wilde black suit
Stacy Keibler white dress
Viola Davis black dress
Keri Russell leather dress
Mischa Barton white dress
Audrina Patridge white two piece
Bella Thorne blue dress
Sarah Jessica Parker white pants
Blake Lively cream dress with colour
Adrianne Palicki gold embellished dress
Elisha Cuthbert black lace overlay dress
Elle Macpherson black suit
Ellen and Portia de Rossi holding hands on red carpet
Eva Mendes orange dress
Frieda Pinto burnt orange dress
Helen Mirren black and green patterned dress
Jamie Chung black and white stripes
Jennifer Hudson golden skirt
J-Lo beige dress
Leona Lewis black coat
Marion Cotillard blue and white long train dress
Miley Cyrus black-and-white pantsuit
Olivia Palermo black leather dress
Rumer Willis black skirt white top
Saoirse Ronan blue black and green dress
Thandie Newton black dress
Alexa Chung white shirt black dress
Gwenyth Paltrow white and black dress
Solange Knowles white skirt
Heidi Klum short black dress
Abbie Cornish dark grey dress
Allison Williams white patterned dress
Camilla Belle polka dot dress
Blake Lively long floral dress
Abigail Breslin black pantsuit
Dita Von Teese black dress
Emily Van Camp black suit
Emmy Rossum long floral dress
Halle Berry black dress
Mariah Carey short black dress
Nikki Reed jeans and jacket
Anna Sophia Robb white dress
Helen Mirren dark dress dress with pearls
Jessica Biel white dress
Lauren Conrad black dress
Selena Gomez long black dress
Olivia Munn white dress
Tina Fey black leather top
Vanessa Hudgens red dress with slit
Amanda Seyfried blue-and-white patterned dress
Allison Williams black-and-white patterned dress
Ashley Benson long clack dress
Jessica Chastain blue dress
Kelly Rowland yellow top
Selena Gomez black pantsuit
Julianne Hough long red dress
Mila Kunis short white dress
Rooney Mara black pantsuit
Solange Knowles coloured criss-cross dress
Miley Cyrus long black dress
Julianne Hough white dress
Naomi Watts black dress
Olivia Wilde blue-and-black dress
Emmy Rossum blue dress
Viola Davis sparkly black coat
Allison Williams black dress
Carey Mulligan long black coat
Coco Rocha long black dress
Julianne Hough white dress and pants
Elisabeth Olsen black coat, grey skirt
Miranda Kerr gold metallic dress
Nicole Richie black leather textured dress
Anne Hathaway black dress
Sarah Jessica Parker long hot pink dress
Ginnifer Goodwin blue suit with shorts
Jessica Alba gold-and-black dress
Solange Knowles multicoloured suit
Jennifer Lawrence navy pantsuit
Leann Rimes gold textured dress
Anne Hathaway long hot pink dress
Jessica Chastain black dress
Ashlee Simpson black leather skirt, smiley face t-shirt
Ashley Greene long white dress
Miranda Kerr black dress
Jennifer Garner white dress
Julianne Hough long embellished dress
Jessica Biel blue pants, black jacket
Ashley Greene gold one shoulder dress
Ashley Tisdale black skirt, midriff top
Brittany Snow black jacket and skirt
Morena Baccarin white dress
Zoe Saldana white dress
Colbie Smulders black pantsuit
Emmy Rossum white and black dress
Jennifer Hudson gold dress
Eva Longoria black dress
Fergie black dress
Charlize Theron long silver dress
Halle Berry long black dress
Hayden Panettiere white jacket black leather pants
Heidi Klum long black dress
Helen Hunt grey dress
Jennifer Lawrence gold patterned dress
Jessica Alba black and red dress
Katy Perry long white dress
Sarah Hyland long black velvet dress
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???