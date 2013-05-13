1.Isla Fisher nearly drowns filming an underwater stunt.

Isla Fisher nearly drowned while filming an underwater stunt for her latest movie, Now You See Me.

The 37-year-old plays an escapologist and feared for her life while trying to free herself from shackles in a tank of water. The scene required her to bang on glass and the Great Gatsby actress admitted she was in trouble after being submerged for two-and-a-half minutes.

The tank contained a kill switch that could have drained the tank in 70 seconds, but Fisher said she couldn’t reach it and a safety diver with a canister of oxygen was too far away too reach her.

However, she added: “Luckily, I managed to get free and stay level-headed and got out before it went even more horribly wrong.”

She revealed what she was thinking at the time: “Not in a swimming costume. No one wants to go in a swimming costume.”

3. What a drag life must be for Sir Richard Branson.

Sir Richard Branson has made good on a best he lost with AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes by dressing up as a female flight attendant on board an AirAsia X flight from Perth to Kuala Lumpur.

”Yeah, it’s true. We both had Grand Prix teams and I was absolutely certain that I was going to win,” Sir Richard said.

The entrepreneur went dropped his pants at a bar in the Perth CBD on Saturday night, allowing AirAsia flight attendants to shave his legs ahead of the charity fundraising flight, which raised over $300,000 for the Starlight Foundation.

Wearing an AirAsia uniform, red lipstick, fishnet stockings and heels Branson ‘accidentally’ spilled a tray of drinks on Fernandes during the 5-hour flight.

5. Kanye walks into a pole, bruises ego.

Kanye West walked straight into a street sign while trying to avoid photographers following him and pregnant girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Walking with his head down, West fails to see the Wrong Way. Severe tire damage sign. The paparazzi can be heard asking if Kanye is okay and Kim Kardashian is seen in the video comforting the singer.