3 kids and 18 years together: Inside Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's ultra private life.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have starred in some of the most iconic comedy films of our time (Borat and Wedding Crashers, anyone?). But outside of the spotlight, the married pair keep their relationship and family life very quiet.

This week, Fisher posted a rare snap of the couple in honour of her husband's 49th birthday.

Besides that and the occasional selfie, the couple tends to be ultra private. Here's a peek inside their world.

How Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen met.

Perth-raised Isla Fisher met British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen in 2002 at a party in Sydney. Two years later, the couple were engaged.

Fisher and Baron Cohen in 2002. Image: Getty.

However the couple waited four years before they got married. During that period, Fisher converted to Judaism.

"I will definitely have a Jewish wedding just to be with Sacha," Fisher told The Evening Standard in 2004. "I would do anything — move into any religion — to be united in marriage with him. We have a future together, and religion comes second to love as far as we are concerned."

"I love the focus on family, food, and laughter," Isla told C Magazine when asked about why she loves the religion.

"You know, I didn’t get to go to university because I’ve been acting since I was a kid. So, for me, studying theology was also fascinating. I love Judaism."

On March 15, 2010, the couple married in Paris. Just six people attended the wedding.

Image: Getty.

"We did it - we're married!" Fisher wrote in an email obtained by Women's Day. "It was the absolute best day of my life and in so many beautiful moments I missed you all so much. I thought of you as everything was happening, but Sacha and I wanted no fuss - just us!"

When explaining why the couple decided on an intimate ceremony, Isla told Allure that they wanted something with close family and friends, out of the public eye.

"It [was] very important to me to have a beautiful ritual celebrated with my family and friends. And when you are in the public eye, to keep that private and to make it happen without it being really visible is really difficult," she explained.

During their relationship, both Fisher and Baron Cohen's acting careers have skyrocketed. Baron Cohen has written, produced and starred in countless comedies, such as Borat, Bruno and The Dictator. While Fisher has appeared in blockbuster films including The Great Gatsby, Now You See Me and Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Funnily enough, it was Baron Cohen who pushed Fisher to get into comedy. And that's the reason she auditioned for her breakthrough role in Wedding Crashers.

Isla Fisher in Wedding Crashers. Image: New Line Cinema.

"Sacha was the reason I got into comedy. I was actually auditioning for a lot of dramatic roles and having no success at all," she told Indie London.

"I was losing confidence in my abilities when he recommended that I do comedy. He felt I was really funny, so when someone as funny as him recommends that, I listened and actually auditioned for Wedding Crashers, which ended up being my big break."

After years of appearing in various big films, the couple has lessened their workload. Fisher mainly takes on supporting roles once a year and Cohen plays the lead in a movie every three years.





Fisher and Baron Cohen have three children: two daughters, Olive and Elula and one son, Montgomery.

The couple has never shared that they were expecting any of their children, so publications only became aware when Fisher was spotted with a baby bump.

From what we can gather, Olive was born in 2007, Elula was born in 2011 and Montgomery was born in 2015.

Pregnant Fisher in 2015. Image: Getty.

The family split their time between Los Angeles and London.

"Juggling a family in LA isn’t easy," Fisher told marie claire. "There’s not really a culture of bringing your kids to dinner parties or to restaurants past 6pm. I tend to entertain at home because I want to be with my family – it’s easier to put your kids to bed and have a wine with friends."

Despite both parents appearing in big films (Fisher in The Beach Bum recently and Baron Cohen preparing for the Borat sequel) and being quite recognisable, they try to keep family life as normal as possible.

“I try not to bring it home. [The kids are] only exposed to the fun parts like picking a pretty dress and having hair and make-up done,” she explained.

However, with a comedian dad known for his costumes, they can't always hide it.

"You live with the handlebar moustaches, the mohawks, everything, the costumes," Fisher explained during her 2016 appearance on the British talk show Lorraine.

"It's hard to drop the accent if you're doing it all day on set. Obviously, the kids would get very confused when they were tiny and The Dictator would be holding Elula. It was very amusing."

Image: Getty.

When it comes to the details of their children's lives, that's something the couple made a conscious decision to conceal. They have never shared photos of their kids nor spoken about them in interviews.

"If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red carpet event, you can’t be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, 'hey, they deserve anonymity,' but they do," Fisher told Today.

"They have rights, too. It’s a very conscious decision and truly I would feel really disgusting about myself if I used my family to sell something. It wouldn’t sit right with me. It doesn’t line up with my values."

"But I do have an open door policy and people come over all of the time. I do big Shabbat dinners. Everybody gets access to my family time once a week," she continued.

The pair also added to their family this year, with a dog called Maisy.

And while the couple is happily living between Los Angeles and London right now, like every other Hollywood actor (or so it seems), Fisher has dreams of settling down in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

“I have this secret fantasy of slowing down, moving to Byron Bay, getting off the grid and sitting on the sand with a Vegemite sandwich,” she added when speaking to marie claire.

Feature image: Getty and Instagram/@islafisher

>Take our short survey for a chance to win $50.