The most influential hairstyle of all time. Really?

By NICKY CHAMP

First Jennifer Aniston’s hairdresser reveals he was stoned when he created the ‘Rachel’ back in 1994 and now THIS?

The this I’m referring to is Anne Hathaway’s mop (pic left) in One Day, the 2011 film she starred in, has been voted as the most influential hairstyle of all time.

Of ALL time people.

I mean, really?

It’s just like when Kristen Stewart was named the world’s most stylish celebrity. Up is down, wrong is right, bad is good. Is the fashion and beauty world playing some kind of George Constanza opposites prank on of all us?

If we’re talking all time here what about some of Hollywood’s Golden Age actresses like Marilyn Monroe? Or Audrey Hepburn and her pixie crop?

Or the cut that created a new type of ‘gamine’ beauty? Mia Farrow’s crop in Rosemary’s Baby? (Rumour was that it cost $5000 with director Roman Polanski flying in Vidal Sassoon especially for the job).

I’ve got nothing against Anne Hathaway and the hairstyle is really lovely but surely even Charlie’s Angel Farrah Fawcett could flick Hathaway out of the water on this one? Besides One Day was released in 2011 giving the style just two years to make it’s influence, whereas the iconic ‘Rachel’ cut dominated hairdresser’s scissors for a decade (*shudders at the memory*).

Universal Pictures and the Hairdressing Council of Great Britain who conducted the survey, did give Aniston some love – she nabbed the second spot not for the ‘Rachel’ cut but for the curled, messy style she sported in Along Came Polly.

Audrey Hepburn came in third for Charade followed by Veronica Lake’s in The Blue Dahlia and Molly Ringwald in The Breakfast Club in the fifth spot.