Microdermabrasion is the one treatment this skin expert would never do. She tells us why.

When it comes to skin treatments, microdermabrasion is up there as one of the most popular. Heard of it? Of course you have! We all have. It's been around for a while and is one of those in-clinic treatments a lot of people get before events.

Because microdermabrasion is one of those treatments where you walk out with skin that feels clean, soft, smooth and fresh. And the GLOW! So much glow.

So, yeah. It's understandable why the people rate it.

However, if you're one of the big ol' fans of microdermabrasion, we have some less-than-ideal news for you. Actually, you might want to sit down for this.

Because on a recent episode of You Beauty podcast dermal therapist, nutritionist and beauty journalist Yadira Cauchi told us exactly why microdermabrasion is the one treatment you'll want to skip.

And OH.

"My least favourite treatment is microdermabrasion," Yadira shared. "I think it's such an old, outdated treatment. And I just hate it."