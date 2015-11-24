Game of Thrones: Is this the answer to Jon Snow's fate?

Warning: There are spoilers below. If you have not seen the most recent series of Game of Thrones tv series or read A Dance With Dragons, turn back now.

Medieval saga Game of Thrones is known for serving up graphic deaths of its lead characters, but when fan favourite Jon Snow was killed off, avid followers speculated every theory and sighting that could bring him back.

It looks like they prevailed.

Game of Thrones has tweeted a teaser poster with a partial shot of Jon Snow’s rugged, bloodstained face and trademark hair, with the simple caption “APRIL. #GoTSeason6.”

The sixth season will air on HBO in April 2016.

It is the first time the TV series has officially acknowledged the future of the character, played by British actor Kit Harington, and the poster sent fans on social media into overdrive.

The Game of Thrones tweet was shared more than 35,000 times in three hours and “Jon Snow” became the top Twitter trend.

The Emmy-winning television show, based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire books, is a sweeping fantasy epic of the battle across seven kingdoms for the Iron Throne.

It is HBO’s most-watched series, averaging 20 million viewers per episode this year.

Fan speculation on Jon Snow’s fate has ranged from sightings of Harington on set in Ireland to the actor’s decision not to cut his shoulder-length brown locks, which have become a trademark of his character.

Harington himself was firm on his character’s demise in interviews, telling New York Magazine: “I’ve had to watch what I say, but it’s a big moment, it’s a beautiful ending, and it’s how I wanted to go. Jon dies. It’s final. He’s dead.”

Watch John Snow’s supposed last scene below. Post continues after video.

Jon Snow, the illegitimate son of Ned Stark (who was beheaded in season one) and Commander of the Night’s Watch, made it through five seasons before being betrayed by his men and seemingly stabbed to death in the penultimate episode that aired in June.

Whether Jon Snow is actually alive or dead is still not known in a series that is woven through with dark magic, sorcery and the mysterious “White Walkers,” an army of the undead.

His tragic demise was lamented, but readers of Martin’s books immediately suggested the character could be returning, albeit through magical means.

Back in July, director David Nutter told Entertainment Weekly that president Barack Obama himself asked him about Snow’s fate when they met recently.

“He turned to me, put his hand on my shoulder, and said, ‘You didn’t kill Jon Snow, did you?'”

“I said, ‘Jon Snow is deader than dead’.”

This post originally appeared on the ABC and was republished here with full permission.

© 2015 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.