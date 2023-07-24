A very important investigation into whether Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are dating.

Hollywood may have a new (very low-key) It-couple to obsess over.

Harry Styles, musician and all around big deal, and Taylor Russell, last year's Venice Film Festival emerging actor award winner, are rumoured to be dating.

In June, the pair, both 29, were spotted heading into the same car after leaving a contemporary art gallery in London.

Since then, they've been very enigmatic.

Russell attended Styles' Vienna show on June 8 in a special VIP tent, according to photos published by TMZ, and the next day footage showing them walking through the city circulated among fans.

Less conclusive footage has fans believing Russell was also with Styles in Barcelona, where he performed after Vienna. A photo purporting to show them lounging by the pool at an exclusive members' club were also shared online, although Russell's face was not visible.

So, the pair have (maybe) been spotted all over Europe by fans and sneaky onlookers, but there's been no ~official~ outing. Unless you count Russell being present at Styles' final Love On Tour show in Italy, alongside his closest friends and family.

He's been on the world tour for almost two years and the grand finale was a huge celebration in front of 103,000 fans.

"My friends that are here tonight, thank you so much for having my back always, I love you all so much," he said in an emotional final show speech.

"There are so many things that I get to feel incredibly lucky for in my life and the thing I feel the luckiest for is my friends... I've never been happier in my life."

Despite his immense fame, Styles has attempted to keep his private life just that for years.

In a 2022 Rolling Stone UK cover story, he said he'd never had a 'public' relationship.

"I don't think I've publicly been with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn't mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something," he explained.

Even though they never confirmed it themselves, we know Styles last dated Olivia Wilde for close to two years before splitting in November 2022.

Russell seems to be following a similar path.

In 2020, following the release of her 2019 film Waves, she played coy about images of her kissing co-star Lucas Hedges at a basketball game.

"I don't know what you’re talking about! What photos?" she joked in an interview with The Face.

So, dating or not dating... we might just need to read between the lines with this one.

Feature image: Instagram/Mamamia.