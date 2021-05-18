The Instagram caption that has everyone convinced Bella Varelis might be pregnant, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The Instagram caption that has everyone convinced Bella Varelis might be pregnant.

Bella Varelis just catfished approximately everyone with a sneaky Instagram caption alluding to the fact she might be pregnant, and... well, we'll let the post speak for itself.

In a post shared to Instagram yesterday, the former Bachelor star wrote: "Baby blues 🦋 Currently in the middle of a big change and I can’t wait to share it with you guys (there’s a hint in this caption)✨🌸"

And naturally, people made their conclusions.

That was until Bella addressed the post on her story this morning.

"Guys, I'm not fricken pregnant. I wrote baby blues because my whole outfit was baby blue," she said.

"Also come on guys if I was pregnant I would've made the announcement 10x more exciting. You know me.

"I don't know how you guys managed to jump to the most extreme conclusions when two days ago I was showing you all 6 different types of cocktails I drink in one sitting."

As people who did jump to those 'extreme conclusions', we would like to justify that the "hint in the caption" paired with the word "baby" really threw us off.

Particularly when the hint Bella was referring to was the pink flower emoji she included at the end of the post, meaning she would be getting pink bangs.

Obviously.

3. Emma Watson would very much like you to know that she is not engaged.

Emma Watson wants to set the record straight about her career and love life.

The 31-year-old broke her social media silence this week to clear up rumours she's supposedly engaged to her boyfriend Leo Robinson and was taking a break from acting.

The speculation all began in February when an anonymous source apparently told the Daily Mail that Watson had become "dormant" and "has gone underground".

"She is settling down with Leo. They’re laying low," the source claimed.

At the time, a representative for Watson responded saying, "Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t".

But now Watson has jumped on Twitter herself to remind her fans that the rumours are very much false.

"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," she wrote on Twitter.

"If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you."

The more you know.

5. Jake from MAFS' breakup is currently playing out on Instagram. One comment at a time.

Grab your wineglasses and pull up a chair, because some serious drama involving Sophie Guidolin and Jake Edwards has been going down. And we need to fill you in ASAP.

Yes, we know what you're thinking MAFS is over, but after Sophie announced her split from Jake over the weekend, a whole saga has been playing out on Instagram.

And Sophie isn't the only one who's had some things to say.

Both Jake's friend Mel Grieg and his former MAFS bride Beck Zemek have shared their not-so-private thoughts on Instagram.

Here's everything that's happened since Jake Edwards and Sophie Guidolin split.

The break up.

Alright, let's start at the very beginning, shall we?

After MAFS wrapped up, Jake went public with his new girlfriend and Instagram influencer Sophie Guidolin.

It wasn't exactly a surprise considering the pair had been dropping approximately 5000 hints about their relationship well before the show ended.

And by the looks of their Instagram accounts, the pair seemed to be pretty happy together.

That was until this weekend, when Sophie Guidolin shared that her and Jake split in the comment section of one of her Instagram posts.

In a screenshot obtained by the So Dramatic! podcast, Sophie responded to a fan who asked if her and Jake were still together.

"No, his values and character certainly do not align with my own and I wish him all the best to get the help he needs," she replied.

Sophie has since scrubbed all photos of Jake from her social media and stopped following him.

Jake, on the other hand, is still following Sophie and has kept photos of the pair up (for now).

He also has a more permanent reminder of their relationship, after getting a tattoo of Sophie's name on his hip.

Feature Image: Instagram.