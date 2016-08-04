The Bachelor's Nikki Gogan reviews Richie's pash technique.

If you have been watching the steamy dates on this season of The Bachelor Australia and daydreaming about what it would be like to kiss Richie Strahan, you can wonder no longer.

One of the ladies competing for Strahan’s love has spilled the beans about exactly what it is like to kiss Australia’s favourite rope access technician.

Nikki Gogan, 29, was the first contestant to kiss Richie during their memorable picnic date in the first episode of the season.

Filming has now wrapped and Gogan is still raving about Strahan’s kissing technique.

“I wanted to be around him all the time and every time I saw him I wanted to kiss him,” Gogan told OK! Magazine. “I’d rate them a 10 out of 10.”

“The only thing I was worried about was that he would get sick of me.”

While Gogan might be gushing about Strahan now, when she returned to the mansion after their first date, she kept her freshly-kissed lips sealed. She even denied kissing him at all when the other contestants questioned her.

"Now they've all found out [that I kissed him], they probably won't be talking to me," Gogan said.

Before applying for the show, Gogan had recently broken-up with her fiancé who she had dated for 12 years. Being new to the single scene, Gogan said she loved been spoilt by Strahan on their extravagant first date.

The chemistry between the pair is undeniable and we cannot wait to see what happens next. Fingers crossed there are plenty more A+ kisses to come.

