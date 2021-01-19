How to turn your phone into a scanner, and 5 other iPhone hacks you probably didn't know.

Gather around folks.

We just stumbled up a genius iPhone hack that has us questioning our entire existence. Not really, but we do wish we knew about it way earlier than right now.

You see, it turns out there's a way to turn your iPhone into an actual scanner. Who knew?!

The idea was brought to our attention by Brandi Mumma, who shared a Facebook post explaining how you can scan documents right into your iPhone. And it's ridiculously simple.

"Did you know, if you have an iPhone or iPad you actually have a scanner," Brandi wrote.

"Parents, if you are planning to scan any work to your teachers or teachers if you are scanning work to your students you can use the 'Notes App'."

"Open a new note, press the camera button, the option to scan document will pop up. Once the document is scanned you can email it easier than a photo, plus you can add notes to the scanned doc."

Image: Supplied.

Yep, our minds were blown too.

And this isn't the only iPhone hack doing the rounds on the internet. It turns out there's a bunch of secret tricks you can do on your iPhone with a push of a button.

From how to charge your phone faster to the simple way to delete messages, here are five other iPhone hacks you probably didn't know about (and will change your life for the better).

1. How to charge your iPhone battery faster.

Anyone who's accidentally fallen asleep without putting their phone on charge knows the pain of waiting for it to fully to recharge the next morning.

Thankfully, there's a simple trick to make it charge a lot quicker and all you need to do is put it on Airplane Mode.

Airplane Mode turns off a bunch of features on your phone such as cellular and Wi-Fi networking, which will help speed up the charging process.

Voila.

2. The apple on the back of your phone actually has a purpose.

Ok, so it turns out the apple logo on the back of your phone actually does something.

As explained by this viral Instagram video, you can set up your phone to perform a specific function when you either double or triple tap the back of your iPhone.

Unfortunately, the hack doesn't seem to work on iPhone 7s or the models below that. Sorry folks.

3. How to easily delete messages you just typed.

If you're one of those people who tend to overthink their text messages a bit more than you should (guilty) then you're going to want to give this hack a try.

If you start typing out a message that you don't want to send, simply shake your phone to delete the text.

Magic.

4. How to make your music sound louder through headphones.

This one is a serious game changer.

According to TikTok user @kaansanity, there's a way to increase the volume that your music plays out of your headphones.

All you need to do is open up settings and select... actually I'll just let him explain it.

5. How to stop your phone from going off at work.

Nobody wants to be the person who's phone rings right in the middle of a work meeting or class presentation.

But sometimes these things just happen.

Thankfully, there's a simple way of making sure your phone doesn't go off at the worst time imaginable. According to @kaansanity, you can set your iPhone to 'do not disturb' when you arrive at a certain location.

Feature Image: Getty/Supplied/TikTok@kaansanity