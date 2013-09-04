Introducing: the slow-motion wedding photo booth

On the whole, weddings are pretty great. All that luuuurve and celebration - and, let's be honest, flowing champagne - is a recipe for fun.

So what could be better than reliving all that marital merriment after the event? Watching it unfold in slooooow motion, of course.

One production company has taken all the fun of wedding photo booths a step further, by creating slowed-down videos of all the silliness that takes place behind that little curtain. Super Frog Saves Tokyo created this clip for married couple Quang and Ellie using a RED Epic camera - and the results are at once hilarious, romantic and memorable.

There's a whole lot of kissing, confetti-tossing, bubble-blowing and, uh, slapping (?!?) to be enjoyed right here:

Quang + Ellie: Slow Motion Booth from Super Frog Saves Tokyo on Vimeo.

Would you try the slow motion wedding photo booth at your wedding? Do you know of any other companies offering this service?

On the other hand ... these are the guests you WOULDN'T want in your wedding photos. Check out this hilarious photobomber gallery:



Emma wasnt kidding when she said the bride would pay for leaving her off the invite list.

Hello. I'm Mr Ed.

Now, this is how you do a honeymoon.

Perfect timing.

Hey, I was going to wear that!

Would it be bad if I looked, just quickly?

Bar tab!

No, I'm Mr Ed.

I hate the singles table.

My turn next.

Your armpit smells fine.

They REALLY shouldnt have served curry during the reception.

Who invited them?

Love is sacred or something.

Its official: Our equine friends are the masters of the wedding photobomb.

Whats a wedding without streakers, anyway?

One of these things is not like the others

Father of the Bride, Part 3: The Photobomb

How many people can say they got horizontal during a wedding? This guy can.

Love is infectious, after all