The thing about International Men's Day.

Today is International Men’s Day.

It’s an occasion to put the spotlight on the inequity men suffer. The structural oppression that holds men back. The invisibility of men in positions of power in business, politics and beyond. Their diminished access to education, decision-making and employment. The salary penalty men are subject to on account of being male.

Of course, I jest. When it comes to gender, men are not the underdogs. They are the reigning champions, the minor and major premiers.

In Australia, men hold 83% of CEO positions and more than two thirds of all parliamentary positions. Men comprise more than 50% of nearly every political Cabinet in the world, with the exception of Canada. Until three months ago, Australia’s Cabinet had just two women out of 19 men. Unlike women, men need not wait another 118 years for parity in what they earn, as the World Economic Forum has reported today. Men have been earning more than women for time eternal.

Men didn’t battle for the vote; it was given to them. Men don’t collectively struggle to have their “merit” recognised. They don’t bash their heads on glass ceilings. They don’t undertake the vast majority of unpaid work. There is barely a position of power that men haven’t ever occupied. Milestones like a man winning the Melbourne Cup for the first time in 155 years or having men as the Prime Minister and the Governor-General don’t make history or represent a major triumph. There is not a single country in the world when men and women are deemed to be treated equally.

So, yes, in many ways International Men’s Day feels crazy to celebrate. NSW Greens MP Mehreen Faruqi hit the nail on the head with her Facebook post earlier today.