The Overwhelmed Woman's Guide to ingestible beauty.

Lately, as I stand in the bathroom doing my skincare routine, I’ve been feeling completely overwhelmed by the growing number of products I apparently need, but which don’t seem to be doing what they promise.

Standing on the doorstep of my 35th birthday, I’m panicking a little having just discovered that the body’s natural collagen production begins to decline from around 25, putting me a good decade behind when I should have started to care about these things.

I’ve also discovered that collagen isn’t only good for a pretty face. The most abundant protein in the body, collagen is the building block of skin, hair, nails and joints.

Hearing this was a real “ah-ha!” moment for me, because I had never connected my slightly-sagging cheeks with my much weaker nails and growing need for more frequent hair trims.

More importantly, I didn’t connect any of these things with the worsening pains in my knees, hips, and hands — something I’ve seen the doctor about several times this year. It’s all related to, shall we say, my less-than-abundant levels of collagen.

About a year ago, I took the fairly extreme measure of dabbling in injectable fillers to try to bring a little of that youthful plumpness and lift back into my cheeks. I’m obviously not anti-injectables, but if there are other less invasive — and less expensive — options out there, I’m on a quest to find them. This is how I came to land at the feet of Vida Glow and its range of ingestible beauty products.

We all know that what you put inside your body affects how it looks on the outside which is why we do our best to drink water and eat fresh fruit and veggies (and also why we look dreadful after a big night out).

Enter, ingestible beauty. If this concept is as foreign to you as it was to me before falling down this rabbit hole, let me give you a crash course in what I discovered on my search for plump skin, strong hair and nails (and knees that don’t audibly creak when I stand up).