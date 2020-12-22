10 of the most stylish women over 50 to follow on Instagram.

Fashion trends fade but style is forever. That's something we've been reminded of recently.

Over the past few years, there has been a growing demographic of older women sharing their outfits and shopping tips on beautifully curated Instagram feeds. Their cool sense of style gives us daily inspiration and proves that with age comes a confidence in knowing what works.

But enough from us.

Here are 10 such women you should follow immediately.

But first... watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens review non-family friendly fashion. Post continues below.

Fifi Milne, @shopwithfifi

Why you should follow her: Australian ex-fashion editor Fifi Milne is brilliant at pairing staple wardrobe pieces that you can rotate for all occasions. Plus, she explains exactly how to do it and where she gets her pieces from.

Janie Medley, @medleystyle

Why you should follow her: Janie loves colour, patterns and sequins, but styles them in a really approachable way. So if you're thinking of spicing up your wardrobe but you're a little scared to, she's a great lady to get inspiration from.

Renia Jazdzyk, @venswifestyle

Why you should follow her: Renia's style is utterly fabulous. You'll want to stare at her photos all day.

Jo Harvey Graham, @50sowhatofficial

Why you should follow her: Sydney-based Jo has effortless, Australian style. She also connects with her audience through her captions in a really authentic way. It feels like a conversation with an old friend.

Violet B, @a_stylish_age

Why you should follow her: This Melbourne-based mother of five always looks unreal. Plus, she's a big fan of affordable Australian retailers, which we love.

Lyn Slater, @iconaccidental

Why you should follow her: Lyn is not only one of the coolest ladies on the 'gram, but a university professor turned influencer. Her feed is impeccable.

Grece Ghanem, @greceghanem

Why you should follow her: Grece has to come in second place for the coolest woman on the app. The personal trainer-turned-influencer has a knack for combining on-trend and timeless pieces.

Janet, @janetgunngratefulgardenia

Why you should follow her: The actress turned lifestyle influencer has a closet we would kill for. Enough said.

Melinda, @chroniclesofmk

Why you should follow her: Brisbane-based Melinda shares her stylish outfits daily. She's a big fan of affordable Aussie labels.

Sarah Jane Adams, @saramaijewels

Why you should follow her: If you're looking for someone to follow with serious flare, follow Sarah Jane Adams immediately. The Sydney-based blogger shares her colourful style in cool locations, multiple times a week.

Feature image: Instagram/@janetgunngratefulgardenia @greceghanem @medleystyle