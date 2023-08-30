Insta Euro summer doesn't equal reality and the influencers aren't happy.

The influencers are not alright.

It started with a Tiktok video, around two minutes long, detailing why Europe absolutely sucks based on the experience of the original poster, Mikaela Testa.

The social media influencer and OnlyFans model shared her opinion with her 2.4 million followers earlier this month, encouraging her supporters not to buy into the "Euro Summer fantasy" that is currently being sold to them online.

"If you're not in Europe this summer and you're really sad about it, don't be, please. It is not all it's cracked up to be," she said while travelling through the Italian island of Capri.

You might be surprised to hear the words fall out of Testa's mouth, mostly because for the last 12-14 weeks, she's been showing a completely different reality to her fans on Instagram and TikTok.

But in her newest clip, the model shared her frustrations with the continent she had been roaming for over three months, explaining that she had seen a dead animal on the side of the street, gotten lost multiple times and was dealing with a scorching summer heat in an unfamiliar country.

"It takes the entire day to walk to a location you want to go," she vented. "And I feel like there's a lot of things... influencers come to these locations and make them look so amazing, and so pretty and so photogenic, but half of it is edited and filtered and not real."

It's a common experience nowadays to absorb holidays and life updates through an absurdly curated and unrealistic lens. But for Testa, she's acknowledging that the influencers — and even the 'normal' people you know who gallivanted around Europe for three months — are not at all showing the reality of travelling.

"I hardly see anyone mentioning any negatives, I don't even want to mention them because I don't want to be that b*tch," Testa said before confessing that after three months of roaming around Europe, she wanted a routine back.

"It's been three months," she explained. "We’re just dying to go home at this point, we’re just hating, we’re being negative, you get to a point in life where you start to hate everything around you and you just need something stable. Like my own bed my own TV and my cats."

Mikaela Testa has shared the reality of travelling Europe for long periods. Image: Instagram @mikaelatesta.

She's not the only influencer "de-influencing" Europe.

Those on social media are also sharing the dirty, glorious truth about travelling overseas by using trends like "Deinfluencing Europe" and "Things that altered my brain chemistry in Europe" to tell their stories.

It's an unfiltered, honest recollection of the experiences people have had while travelling and also details the 'bad' parts of Europe — or the incidents they didn't particularly enjoy.

Of course, it makes sense people around the globe are convinced Europe is the best place to go to escape the winter months, with data showing that almost 600 million people travelled there in 2022 (and based on our IG feeds, it looks like it's even more this year).

There are breathtaking beaches, incredible monuments and unique, enviable histories in each European country that miraculously stood the test of time.

For some, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience and for others, it's the holiday they look forward to every year.

But for those who might be wondering that Europe mightn't be all it is cracked up to be on social media, you would be absolutely, 100 per cent correct.

Feature Image: TikTok