News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

iNews: Literacy rates are declining in Australia. Just who is to blame?

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest parenting news from around the globe. By JO ABI

iNews: Who should be teaching our kids to read?

Who should be teaching our kids to read?

There's a worrying decline in literacy rates across Australia which has left experts asking just who is at fault.

5-year-old girl with head stuck in window bars rescued

A little girl in China has been rescued after her head became stuck in metal window bars, 70 metres from the ground.

Move to ban cosmetic procedures for under 18s

Doctors are leading a push to ban cosmetic procedures for minors.

A father may lose his leg after a terrible waterslide accident

There's a reason I refuse to go on giant waterslides with my children.

Pregnant women warned about nasal sprays

Decongestants such as nasal sprays can cause rare birth defects when used by pregnant women.

Tags: hot-right-now

Related Stories

Recommended