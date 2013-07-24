iNews: Literacy rates are declining in Australia. Just who is to blame?

beauty

The latest parenting news from around the globe. By JO ABI
Who should be teaching our kids to read?

There's a worrying decline in literacy rates across Australia which has left experts asking just who is at fault.
5-year-old girl with head stuck in window bars rescued

A little girl in China has been rescued after her head became stuck in metal window bars, 70 metres from the ground.
Move to ban cosmetic procedures for under 18s

Doctors are leading a push to ban cosmetic procedures for minors.
A father may lose his leg after a terrible waterslide accident

There's a reason I refuse to go on giant waterslides with my children.
Pregnant women warned about nasal sprays

Decongestants such as nasal sprays can cause rare birth defects when used by pregnant women.

