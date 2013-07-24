beauty iNews: Literacy rates are declining in Australia. Just who is to blame? Jo Abi July 23, 2013 Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment The latest parenting news from around the globe. By JO ABI iNews: Who should be teaching our kids to read?Who should be teaching our kids to read?There's a worrying decline in literacy rates across Australia which has left experts asking just who is at fault. iNews: 5-year-old girl with head stuck in window bars rescued5-year-old girl with head stuck in window bars rescuedA little girl in China has been rescued after her head became stuck in metal window bars, 70 metres from the ground. iNews: Moves to ban cosmetic procedures for under 18sMove to ban cosmetic procedures for under 18sDoctors are leading a push to ban cosmetic procedures for minors. iNews: Father may lose leg after terrible waterslide accidentA father may lose his leg after a terrible waterslide accidentThere's a reason I refuse to go on giant waterslides with my children. iNews: Pregnant women need to stay away from nasal spraysPregnant women warned about nasal spraysDecongestants such as nasal sprays can cause rare birth defects when used by pregnant women. Tags: hot-right-now Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment Newsletter Jo Abi July 23, 2013 Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment Listen Now 00:00 Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing You Beauty