iNews: How do we stop children dying in asylum seeker tragedies?

The latest parenting news from Australia and around the globe. BY JO ABI

iNews: Another asylum seeker tragedy

Another asylum seeker tragedy

It was two days ago that another asylum seeker boat sank, this time off the Indonesian coast of Java.

Mum gets shock of her life at $3,000 gaming app bill

Ever heard of the gaming app Clash of Clans?

Former US President George Bush shaves his head for leukemia boy

There's nothing worse than hearing about a child struggling with serious illness.

Ready to feel inadequate? These toddlers have just been inducted into Mensa

This adorable little girl is no ordinary 3-year-old.

Singing 'Happy Birthday' makes a cake taste better

The rituals you perform before eating -- even the seemingly unimportant ones -- can improve the taste of food, according to a new

Calls to outlaw the smacking of children

Majority of Australian parents still smack their children, according to a recent study.