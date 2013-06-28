iNews: Breastfeeding mums fight for their Instagram rights

The latest parenting news from Australia and around the world.

iNews: Breastfeeding photos on Instagram

Breastfeeding mums fight for their Instagram rights

An online breastfeeding community called The Leaky Boob is fi

How's this for an alternative to a baby shower?

Forget traditional baby showers.

Court rules transgender girl can use the girl's bathroom at school

A transgender girl has just won the right to use the girl's bathroom at her school after a battle that saw her par

Aussie mum poses nude in post-pregnancy body image movement

This Adelaide mum has been overwhelmed by support after posting nude photos of her post-pregnancy body online.

The case for bringing P.E.

Happy news for boy injured in carnival ride accident

We love hearing good news like this.

A warning to Aussie couples who use overseas surrogates

An Australian couple who hired an illiterate Indian woman to be the surrogate of their twins have been ordered to return to India and

HPV vaccine cuts rate of infection by half

The vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV) has cut the rate of infection in women and girls by more than half since it's introduction

Girl dies after swallowing lithium battery

A girl has died from stomach bleeding after swallowing a small button-shaped lithium battery.

Teen invents cancer detection test (that costs just 3 cents!)

Ovarian and pancreatic cancers are silent killers. Symtoms can easily be explained away.

Imagine losing your newborn baby over this

Remember that Seinfeld episode where Elaine fails a drug test at work thanks to a poppy-seed muffin?