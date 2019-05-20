Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “A full on porno.” Ines just made a NSFW sex confession about Married at First Sight.

Oh… dear.

Ines Basic has dished some very full-on info about her MAFS “affair” with Sam Ball on KIIS FM this morning and won’t somebody please think of the children.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O (who aren’t exactly easy to shock, might we add) she revealed she was keen to have actual sex on camera for the sake of being “real” for viewers of the reality show.

Yep.

It seems Ines has gone… a bit rogue.



When asked specifically about the scene in which Sam picked her up and threw her down on the bed before they started kissing, she was unashamedly candid.

“Was that a choreographed scene or did that just happen naturally?” Jackie O asked.

“I’m a hoe, so I was down for that,” Ines told them. “I was keen to do a full on porno. I was like, ‘Let’s get this party started’. I was keen to do doggy style,” she added.

“You would have let them film that?” Kyle Sandilands asked, perplexed by the admission.

“Yeah, I was like, ‘We’re on reality TV, let’s just make it as real as possible’,” Ines said.

“Jesus,” a shocked Sandilands responded.

Ines then said it was Sam who asked the cameras to stop filming the scene because he “was actually being respectable and he didn’t want me seen on camera in my bra and undies and stuff”.

So what’s Ines up to post-MAFS? We’re not entirely sure, but she did tell Kyle and Jackie O she was keen to get a boob job.

“I’d love some big a** juicy titties,” she said on air. “That’s gonna be next.”

2. Um. There’s a wild rumour that Jessika Power and Nick Cummins are a “thing” and WHAT.

We have a rumour, and it's wilder than a bachelor on a Saturday night in Bourke.

According to a source who spilt the tea to Now to Love, Jessika Power slid into Nick "Honey Badger" Cummin's DMs on Instagram, and now they are in the "early stages" of a romance.

"She thinks he's really, really hot and let him know it. He's got such a great body. He's big and muscly – which we all know is what Jess loves," the source added.

The rumour isn't completely weightless (mostly weightless but not completely).

After starting to follow the Honey Badger on Instagram during his season of The Bachelor, Jessika recently commented "Beautiful shot" on his photo of Lake Argyle.

It's all pretty... innocent.

But juicy nonetheless.

3. After two years of dating, Scarlett Johansson is engaged to SNL comedian Colin Jost.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially engaged!

The Avengers actress and the Saturday Night Live comedian, who have been dating for two years, announced their engagement through a rep this morning, adding that they have yet to decide on a wedding date.

The couple started dating back in 2017, after Scarlett appeared on Saturday Night Live as Ivanka Trump.

The marriage is the first for Colin and the third for Scarlett. The 34-year-old actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and to journalist Romain Cauriac, who she shares a daughter with.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in 2017, Colin described his now-fiancee as "wonderful".

"She's pretty cool," he said. "It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome."

4. Oh no. Sophie Turner says fans will be upset by the Game of Thrones ending.

Oh dear.

After nine years in the making, the season finale of Game of Thrones has finally aired.

But according to Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on the show, it might not be popular with all fans of the show.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, the actress admitted that the finale will definitely get some mixed reactions.



"It's a great ending, from my perspective, it's very satisfying," she said.

"But I think a lot of people will be upset too."

Yikes.

The 23-year-old also admitted that stepping away from her character has come with its challenges.

“I’ve grown up for so many years as this character,” she explained. “If I wasn’t filming, I was promoting it, if I wasn’t promoting it then it was on TV.”

“I was immersed in Sansa, so finally stepping out of it, I don’t actually know what I like to do or who I really am.”

5. "Very awkward on set." Game of Thrones actors Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn used to... date.

You may have noticed that Cersei Lannister and Bronn never appear in scenes together.

The Game of Thrones characters are linked together in the plot, but Lena Headey, the 45-year-old actress who plays Cersei, refuses to be in the same room as 56-year-old Jerome Flynn.

You see, the pair apparently used to date and it didn’t end… well.

“Lena and Jerome have not filmed together due to a bad break-up,” a GoTsource told The Sun.

