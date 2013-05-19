"And booze points go to..." The MM Eurovision drinking game.

By MARY WARD

The white suits are pressed, the wind machines are in working order, and, somewhere in Sweden, a television host is practicing how to count from one to twelve in French.

Yes, it’s Eurovision time and, as a self-professed Eurovision nerd who may or may not have originally decided to study journalism as a pathway into Eurovision commentary, it is this time of the year that I fully assume my role as an advocate for Europe’s greatest gift to the world of kitsch.

Thanks to Sweden’s win last year, this year’s festivities will be held in Malmö. To celebrate Eurovision returning to the land of ABBA and, hence, its spiritual home, I have presented my own excellent, educational, Eurovision drinking game that can be used to bring a bit of Eurojoy to your Sunday night.

The Host:

When the host has a costume change?

Sip your drink. This rule does not apply after the first four costume changes (and, yes, there are sometimes more.)

When the host does a shout-out to those viewers watching from outside of Europe?

All members of the party call out: “’Straya!” Everyone finishes his or her drink.

Fun Fact: This year is the 30th year that SBS have broadcast Eurovision in Australia. They originally simulcast the BBC broadcast, but have been sending Sam Pang and Julia Zemiro as the official Australian commentary team since 2009. Because this is such a special year for Eurovision in Australia, the first semi final (broadcast down under on Friday night) featured this little snapshot into life for Aussie Eurovision fans:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0GewNI65MdM

The Performances:

When reference is made to the possibility of this song winning the competition… within the lyrics of the song?

Drink.

This is a surprisingly common occurrence. But, alas, no country engaging in this technique has ever actually managed to win the contest.

Example One: “When I join this grand parade of winners/and I make this song a worldwide hit/I will buy my own mic to sing in/and all the jobs I had before I’m surely gonna quit.” – Latvia, 2012.

Example Two: “We are the winners of Eurovision.” (Repeat x 1000.) No, seriously. These were the lyrics of the song performed by Lithuania in 2006. Watch below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgtRSseC-_4

When tautology is used/new words are created solely for the purpose of rhyme?