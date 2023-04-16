'Blood was gushing.' All the injuries that have occurred on I'm A Celeb throughout the years.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is underway and there's already been plenty of drama.

We've had Domenica Calarco and Kerri-Anne Kennerley's heated conversation, Dicko's reflections on his controversial Australian Idol comments and we're not even halfway through the season!

As for the trials themselves, there have been some pretty hectic challenges, one of which resulted in a snake bite that looked seriously painful... and it's not the first time it's occurred.

Watch one of the snake bite horrors. Post continues below.

Across the countless seasons — both in Australia and the UK — a few injuries and medical episodes have taken place, worrying viewers and leaving contestants rattled.

Here's a roundup of some of the most hectic moments, from head injuries, to bad bites, to a collapse.

Janice Dickinson.

Just this week on the UK version of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Her All Stars, American model and media personality Janice Dickinson was injured badly on set.

Image: ITV.

Reports say she experienced a nasty fall leading to head injuries after reportedly tripping over a cable in the dark in South Africa's Kruger National Park. A source told The Sun On Sunday that the incident happened because the star was looking for the toilet but lost her footing.

The 68-year-old was rushed to hospital soon after, and as a result of her injuries, had to quit the show.

A source said to The Mirror: "It was terrifying. Everyone was woken by a sickening thud. A few of the campmates ran towards the noise and found Janice face down. She seemed to be semi-conscious on the ground.

"Blood was gushing from her head and she was covered in dirt and dust. A crowd formed and one of the campmates had to ask everyone to stand back to give her space to breathe. The on-set medics are very good but this needed her going to a fully equipped hospital. There were fears that she had suffered a cracked skull but she was later given the all-clear by doctors."

Nick Cummins, aka the 'Honey Badger'.

Image: Channel 10.

For viewers of the latest I'm A Celebrity AU season, this incident was quite the doozy.

Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins was undergoing a challenge which involved putting his hand inside a box with a very large python inside. Fun!

Cummins sustained a pretty brutal bite to the hand from the annoyed snake, whose jaw clamped around the former rugby union player's hand. The non-venomous python then wrapped its body around Cummins' hand to really seal the deal, leaving him in a fair amount of pain.

After managing to get the snake off, Cummins said: "That was intense man. What an epic experience though. That was awesome."

A medic then gave Cummins the all-clear. He's not the only contestant to have to deal with a gnarly snake bite though...

Abbie Chatfield and Toni Pearen.

Image: Channel 10.

In the 2021 season, there were two major snake bites.

In one challenge, media personality/podcaster/radio presenter Abbie Chatfield put her hand in a box and soon fell to the floor crying after being bitten by a snake.

"Ahhhh, it's biting me, biting me, biting me," she said, as the snake refused to let go of her arm.

I'm A Celebrity AU co-host Dr Chris Brown then held Chatfield's other hand as a snake handler worked to free her.

Later that season, TV presenter Toni Pearen was repeatedly bitten on her face in a challenge by multiple snakes. Thankfully, medics cleaned up her wounds with an antiseptic solution and she was good to go back to camp.

Kimberley Davies.

Image: ITV.

Back in 2005 on UK I'm A Celebrity, Neighbours actor Kimberley Davies was injured after jumping out of a helicopter and hitting a target floating in water.

Reportedly in the safety briefing, she was told to keep her arms by her sides and her legs straight when entering the water. But on one of the jumps, she had one of her right hands up, resulting in an injury when she landed in the water.

She was taken to the hospital with a suspected fractured rib, and ended up leaving the show due to the high pain levels she was experiencing.

Joel Dommett.

Image: Instagram.

Comedian Joel Dommett was the host of Extra Camp in 2018, which was a spin-off recap show of the UK format of I'm A Celebrity.

While on set, there was a particularly windy rehearsal run-through — which resulted in one of the wooden prop signs hitting Dommett in the back of the head.

He was rushed to the hospital soon after, and had an open wound at the back of his head, needing seven stitches.

Jacqui Lambie.

Image: Channel 10.

Back in 2019, politician Jacqui Lambie also dealt with a nasty head injury after a challenge.

She and her fellow campmate, reality TV star Justin Lacko, had been doing an obstacle course when Lambie came into contact with a large boulder-like object.

She ended up being taken to the hospital for an emergency CT scan due to the large swollen bump on her forehead. Fortunately, she had not sustained a skull fracture and she was cleared to return to camp.

Laughing it off, Lambie said when she said the pain wasn't comparable to childbirth: "I've had two kids mate and went through labour pain."

Nathan Buckley.

Image: Channel 10.

In last year's season, AFL legend Nathan Buckley collapsed, leaving his fellow campmates shaken up.

The former Collingwood player and coach had been feeling ill, and got up to walk to the toilet before collapsing to the ground. Buckley appeared to black out before regaining consciousness as crew members and medics attended to him.

Reflecting on it, he said: "I've never fainted before. That was full-on. I had cramps in my gut, and it just got bad. I couldn't get comfortable. The pain was just building and building and I was sweating bullets.

"It's low blood sugar, which is standard for me, low heart rate, which is standard for me. I get a bit of light-headedness when I get up quickly even in my normal life. And then because I've got cramps, that brings your heart rate down again and then it gets to a point where you've gone under the threshold."

Buckley said seeing the reaction of his fellow contestants was probably the worst part of the experience.

With this year's season still underway, let's hope no more injuries or health episodes arise!

Feature Image: ITV / Channel 10.