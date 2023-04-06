A leaked contract and all the other behind-the-scenes gossip from I'm a Celeb.

An all-new season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is well and truly underway, with all the disgusting food trials and terrifying tasks we know and love.

The series gives us a look at pampered celebrities doing it rough. Each year, they're dropped off into the jungle and forced to fend for themselves. Well... kinda.

Politicians, actors, singers, entertainers, reality TV stars and social media moguls are forced to compete in order to win challenges and sometimes sacrifice their dignity for a small reward.

It's basically one of the best TV series available to watch right now and we've got all the BTS information you need to know, from Kerri-Anne Kennerley's demands to what each of the celebs is being paid.

To get you up to speed, here's absolutely everything that's gone down so far during this season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Kerri-Anne's contract leaks.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley has had it good (well, comparatively speaking...) since she walked into camp. In just the fourth episode, she refused to take part in the trial for which she was voted by the public, leaving Aesha to do the entire disgusting task (fishing around in dirty portable toilets for 'missing items') herself.

KAK has since made it clear she has no intention of helping the group earn their evening meals, preemptively opting out of any unpleasant activities.

In fact, simply to get KAK to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, it's rumoured she negotiated a very enticing salary and had some lofty demands.

The best-known demand of all is the veteran journalist's insistence on bringing into the jungle a small bag of skincare and makeup with her, which she's spoken about openly in the jungle.

"Look, I’m not going in without makeup and my skincare. I wear 50+ sunscreen and I want a little blush or a little lippie. Nothing too over the top. I’m not going to go unnatural," she told Woman’s Day.

From what we know, the leaked contract details also demanded that Kerri-Anne would not be forced to partake in strenuous activities.

Her surgeon allegedly requested she not do anything that could potentially "muck up my operations".

This follows two knee replacements and a metal plate being put in her collarbone after she fell from a trapeze during a performance of Pippin in 2020.

Parts of the campsite are not real.

In 2021 and 2022, the Australian version of I'm A Celeb was filmed at the camp base in Murwillumbah, NSW.

It's also where the English version of the show is filmed often and according to former contestants, much of the campsite is actually... fake.

According to Women's Own magazine, it was revealed that some of the rocks the British contestants are made out of paper mâché.

The waterfall is also apparently not natural and can be turned off to conserve water.

The 2022 I'm A Celeb filming location is in Murwillumbah in NSW. Image: Ten.

2023 contestant Woody, who hosts Will and Woody, admitted he thought their campsite was a fenced-off area.

''But the head of security, Steve, told me that outside of the campsite is actually surrounded by guys in camo," he said. "They are effectively standing there and they're going to let people know if there is a lion or a water buffalo or anything going into the campsite and then they can effectively get the animal to go away.''

Woody then said he was told to always ''verbalise'' if he saw a snake at the campground, especially spitting cobras as they will spit venom at your eyes if they feel threatened.

''You are in a wild environment and animals will walk through there,'' Woody said.

Nathan Henry on I'm A Celeb. Image: Ten.

Kerri-Anne Kennerley has special makeup privileges and Domenica Calarco isn't happy about it.

So, back to KAK... Turns out some stars get more perks than others. According to So Dramatic, Kerri-Anne Kennerley ticked off Domenica Calarco when it was revealed the veteran journalist is able to wear makeup in the jungle.

“I was just wondering, how does one get allowed face wash and makeup in the jungle?” Domenica asked her competitor.

Domenica Calarco and Kerri-Anne Kennerley on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Image: Ten.

In response, Kerri-Anne said, "One gets allowed it when one makes it a condition of coming in. And that was an actual deal breaker. That’s the reality. That’s the truth. Because I asked."

Domenica reveals how much she made off of OnlyFans after Married At First Sight.

Before she was a reality TV star, Domenica was admittedly making a decent living with OnlyFans.

But her resurgence on the adults-only platform after Married At First Sight has allowed her to make an insane amount of money.

While chatting with her I'm A Celeb cast mates, she didn't admit how much money she made but gave us all some very valuable insight.

"I made enough for a house deposit after the show," she said. Admittedly, her content is not explicit in nature but it is clearly still interesting to her fans and followers.

Domenica Calarco on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Image: Ten.

"But OnlyFans, it’s not anything you wouldn’t see at Bondi Beach," she said. "A boxer could be on there to give his tips, you could be on there to talk about AFL, you could be on there Liz [Ellis] to talk about netball."

“I could talk about netball in my cozzie,” netballer champion Liz joked.

"That’d bring the crowds, wouldn’t it? I might investigate that."

The pay packets for the contestants have been revealed.

We know for sure that celebrities are given $100,000 to donate to their chosen charity if they win I'm A Celeb, but it turns out that the contestants are paid a pretty penny to be on the show too.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Kerri-Anne Kennerley is the highest-paid celebrity this season and pocketed $180,000 to compete in the jungle.

Next up is The Project's Peter Helliar who is apparently making $90,000 on the show.

Former Australian Idol judge Ian 'Dicko' Dickson gets $80,000 for his appearance.

The report went on to say that MAFS' Domenica Calarco, AFL star Adam Cooney, and radio personality Woody Whitelaw each get to take home $50,000.

Lastly, is Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry who will receive $35,000 for his stint in the jungle.

I’m A Celeb airs 7.30 pm Sundays to Thursdays on Ten.

