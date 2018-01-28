Anthony Mundine is entering the I'm A Celeb jungle and he has some thoughts about women.

On Sunday night we learned which celebrities had entered the African jungle to star in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, but it appears that the show’s most controversial figure is still on his way.

After we saw the nine existing celebrities – Kerry Armstrong, Josh Gibson, Bernard Tomic, Shannon Noll, Tiffany Darwish, Jackie Gillies, Peter Rowsthorn, Simone Holtznagel, Fiona O’Loughlin – get aqauinted, we were told a 10th star was set to enter the jungle tomorrow night.

Australian boxer Anthony Mundine will join the show and if his brief intriduction was anything to go by, we have some drama to look forward to.

“What’s going on people, I’m Anthony “The Man” Mundine, former NRL star, former three time world boxing champion and probably the best athlete you’ll ever see,” Mundine not-so-humbly began.

And then the next words out of his mouth make us think he and the women of the camp may not exactly get along.

“I should have been born in the ’40s and ’50s, that era and their traits and beliefs back then,” he said.

“The men were the men and the women were the women, not the men trying to be the women and the women trying to the men. I’m the lead. I’m the leader.”

Okay then.

Mundine has also previously said he believes it’s okay for men to hit their wives with little sticks.

Oh boy.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues Monday on Channel Ten.

