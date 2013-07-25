News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

movies

iGossip: Prince Harry vows to teach his nephew to "have fun"

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch out William – Harry’s on a mission to liven things up for the new little prince. And going by a photoshopped imagining of what Prince George will look like as a teen … it could mean trouble! Meanwhile, Josh reveals his plans for a push present for Fergie. And Kylie makes me jealous by Instagramming her pert behind. BY ALANA HOUSE

july26slide11

Prince Harry: I'll teach my nephew to "have fun"

In news that's likely to strike dread in his conservative brother's heart, Prince Harry has told repo

The Prince

Prince George as a teen ...

Check out this pic that imagines what Prince William and Kate's bub will grow up to look like, which appears in the latest

july26slide3

Forget Hollywood, Benedict's in the celebrant business now

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch has presided over the marriage of two male friends in Ibiza, Spai

Beth's barefoot Hawaiian wedding

Controversial American singer

Kylie's still got it

Kylie Minogue and I were both born in 1968 - yep, the year man walked on the moon - so it's a little chastening to see her pert derriere front-

We knew it wouldn't last

july26slide9

David: I don't think I'm good looking

july26slide10

Josh's push pressie for Fergie

Tags: hot-right-now

Related Stories

Recommended