iGossip: Prince Harry vows to teach his nephew to "have fun"

Watch out William – Harry’s on a mission to liven things up for the new little prince. And going by a photoshopped imagining of what Prince George will look like as a teen … it could mean trouble! Meanwhile, Josh reveals his plans for a push present for Fergie. And Kylie makes me jealous by Instagramming her pert behind. BY ALANA HOUSE

july26slide11

Prince Harry: I'll teach my nephew to "have fun"

In news that's likely to strike dread in his conservative brother's heart, Prince Harry has told repo

The Prince

Prince George as a teen ...

Check out this pic that imagines what Prince William and Kate's bub will grow up to look like, which appears in the latest

july26slide3

Forget Hollywood, Benedict's in the celebrant business now

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch has presided over the marriage of two male friends in Ibiza, Spai

Beth's barefoot Hawaiian wedding

Controversial American singer

Kylie's still got it

Kylie Minogue and I were both born in 1968 - yep, the year man walked on the moon - so it's a little chastening to see her pert derriere front-

We knew it wouldn't last

july26slide9

David: I don't think I'm good looking

july26slide10

Josh's push pressie for Fergie