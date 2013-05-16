iGossip: celebrity scuffles, crushed cars and a Twitter feud

It’s been a solid 24 hours of run-ins: Joel Madden scuffles with a paparazzo, Kayne West’s Lamborghini runs into Kim K’s front gate, and Missy Higgins ignites a Twitter feud with sex workers. by KAHLA PRESTON

igoss16may

Joel Madden has a run-in with infamous paparazzo

Jamie Fawcett, the infamous celebrity photographer, alleges The Voice judge "attacked him for no reason" yesterday.

Kanye West's Lamborghini has a run in... with Kim Kardashian's gate

Poor Kanye.

Missy Higgins ignites Twitter war with sex workers

The Aussie singer-songwriter Tweeted about a dream she had earlier this week, writing, "I dreamt I fell in love with a prostitute.

Tori Spelling's spinning anniversary ring

After 7 years of marriage, Dean McDermott has presented his wife with a custom-made (and incredibly ostentateous) ring by LA jewellery designer

Obsessed Taylor Swift fan swims 1.5km to her house

There must be something in the water.

Nicki Minaj to leave American Idol

Us Weekly reports the singer wil

Are Jared Leto and Alexa Chung an item?

If this is true, it will be a match made in indie heaven.

Britney Spears reveals her dream to have a daughter

The pop star, who has two sons from her marriage to Kevin Federline, has revealed she wants to add a girl to her familly.

Angelina to have ovaries removed

Following Angelina Jolie's shocking disclosure yesterday that she had a may16slide11

Brad's tears for Ange

Brad Pitt has been interviewed by may16slide12

NT minister calls Brad Pitt "pathetic"

A Northern Territory MP has come under fire for saying Brad Pitt is "pathetic" for praising Angelina Jolie's decision to have

5 clues Beyonce may be pregnant

Clue #1: Beyonce wore a high-waisted dress to the Met Gala. Did the belted waist and bold print serve as baby bump camouflage?



Angelina's doctor discusses her surgery

In a blog post on the igoss16may15

Miley Cyrus flashes her engagement ring

Despite all the rumours to the contrary, it would appear Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are still very much engaged.