iGossip: celebrity scuffles, crushed cars and a Twitter feud

It’s been a solid 24 hours of run-ins: Joel Madden scuffles with a paparazzo, Kayne West’s Lamborghini runs into Kim K’s front gate, and Missy Higgins ignites a Twitter feud with sex workers. by KAHLA PRESTON
igoss16may
Joel Madden has a run-in with infamous paparazzo
Jamie Fawcett, the infamous celebrity photographer, alleges The Voice judge "attacked him for no reason" yesterday.
Kanye West's Lamborghini has a run in... with Kim Kardashian's gate
Poor Kanye.
Missy Higgins ignites Twitter war with sex workers
The Aussie singer-songwriter Tweeted about a dream she had earlier this week, writing, "I dreamt I fell in love with a prostitute.
Tori Spelling's spinning anniversary ring
After 7 years of marriage, Dean McDermott has presented his wife with a custom-made (and incredibly ostentateous) ring by LA jewellery designer
Obsessed Taylor Swift fan swims 1.5km to her house
There must be something in the water.
Nicki Minaj to leave American Idol
Us Weekly reports the singer wil
Are Jared Leto and Alexa Chung an item?
If this is true, it will be a match made in indie heaven.
Britney Spears reveals her dream to have a daughter
The pop star, who has two sons from her marriage to Kevin Federline, has revealed she wants to add a girl to her familly.
Angelina to have ovaries removed
Following Angelina Jolie's shocking disclosure yesterday that she had a may16slide11
Brad's tears for Ange
Brad Pitt has been interviewed by may16slide12
NT minister calls Brad Pitt "pathetic"
A Northern Territory MP has come under fire for saying Brad Pitt is "pathetic" for praising Angelina Jolie's decision to have
5 clues Beyonce may be pregnant
Clue #1: Beyonce wore a high-waisted dress to the Met Gala. Did the belted waist and bold print serve as baby bump camouflage?
Angelina's doctor discusses her surgery
In a blog post on the igoss16may15
Miley Cyrus flashes her engagement ring
Despite all the rumours to the contrary, it would appear Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are still very much engaged.