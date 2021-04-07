Iggy Azalea has shared the explicit DMs she's received from other celebs, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "I'll eat dat thing like a jar of honey." Iggy Azalea has shared the explicit DMs she's received from other celebs, and we can't look away.

Well, this is... a lot.

Earlier this week, Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea posted a TikTok video sharing all the X-rated Instagram DMs she's been sent on Instagram. And they got weird real quick.

"I want to kiss the inside of your b**t h**e," one message read.

"You need a Pooh Bear, I'll eat dat thing like a jar of honey," said another.

One person also said they'll give her $15,000 just to have a conversation with her.

While Iggy blurred the names in the video, it's clear the messages were sent by verified Instagram accounts with millions of followers.

You can watch the full video below.

4. Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic just welcomed their second baby.

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic just welcomed their second baby, Henry, into the world and we are so happy for the pair.

"Our gorgeous, healthy little boy makes us a family of four," Sylvia wrote on Instagram on Wednesday morning.

"His proud parents couldn’t be happier. His big brother is learning to be gentle. Big love all around."

This is their second son together, joining almost two-year-old Oscar in the family.

Sylvia, 34, and Pete, 39, wed in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, in April 2017 after a 10-month engagement.

Pete popped the question during a European holiday in 2016 while visiting a vineyard in the Bordeaux region.

The couple began dating almost four-and-a-half years ago, after working together as the 2014 summer hosts of the Today show.

We're so happy for the family of four!

5. A comprehensive investigation into Bryce's rumoured 'secret girlfriend'.

Well, well, well.

Precisely everyone in Australia knows Bryce from MAFS has a secret girlfriend, but he still hasn't... admitted it.

The rumour has been circling for months (seriously, how long is this damn show?), and he's done precisely nothing to allay anyone's fears that this is true.

It's all set to come to a head on this week's episodes of the show, after his friends did a really bad job of pretending he did not in fact have a secret girlfriend waiting 'on the outside' in front of Bryce's TV-show wife Melissa.

So, what gives?

Lucky we're very serious journalists who have done some very serious investigating. We might not have a confession from the man himself, but we have sources, namely Instagram posts, and evidence, also namely Instagram posts.

Here's what we know.

His (alleged) secret girlfriend, Courtney.

Let's start with the juiciest stuff: the girlfriend herself.

So Dramatic! has released pics of Bryce with a woman named Courtney, looking very much a couple at a wedding just three weeks before MAFS filming started.

So that's... just a little bit damning.

For our full investigation into Bryce's rumoured 'secret girlfriend', read our earlier article here.

