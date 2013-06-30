News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

If you've ever stuffed up. This video will make you feel better.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA TEAM

This video was sent to the editorial team and we all watched it together – and collectively lost our absolute shit. The entire rest of the office wanted to know what we were laughing about… so Mia sent it around to the entire office.

Slowly, we watched as everyone dissolved into laughter and incredulous gasps – and some into tears (one of the advertising girls just had a wedding and was understandably quite upset by the thought of something similar happening at hers).

It’s just that good. You need to watch. Now.

The beginning is a bit slow, so if you get bored easily then skip to 30 seconds:

And feel better knowing that if you’ve ever ruined something for someone… it probably wasn’t nearly as bad as THIS.

Tags: video , weddings-and-marriage , women

Related Stories

Recommended