11 cult beauty products women have been repurchasing for decades.

Trends come and go, but icons? They're always in style.

You know the ones — the products that never left our makeup bags, our vanities, or our hearts. They've seen it all: from Y2K gloss to TikTok hacks, and yet, they remain beloved, unshakable, and still setting the standard.

Why? Because they aren't just good; they've adapted.

These beauty Hall of Famers have evolved with the times, pivoting for new generations while still holding onto that secret sauce that made us fall in love with them in the first place.

And in a world where a single reformulation can send Reddit into a meltdown, that's no easy feat.

So, let's take a trip down memory lane and rediscover the beauty staples that have stood the test of time — products that shaped beauty as we know it and remain must-haves to this day.

Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer, 2001.

What: Benefit Hoola Matte

For a natural-looking tan minus the shimmer, Hoola has been the bronzer of choice since its launch in 2001.

Unlike bronzers that glitter or leave you looking orange, Hoola nails that sun-kissed, "I woke up like this" matte glow.

Plus, its buildable formula means you can go from subtle warmth to full-on bronzed goddess without overdoing it. Its blendability and universally flattering shade make it a permanent fixture in makeup bags everywhere.

Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzer customer reviews:

"This is THE bronzer! It may be pricey but I recommend it to everyone because it's just such a no-brainer! For my pale skin, it's the perfect colour, it's easy to blend out and it lasts decently. You won't lose with this one." - Cleo.

"I have been a lover of this bronzer since I was in high school. It's one of the most neutral flattering matte shades of bronzer I've ever tried. Useful for adding warmth to the complexion and for a little contouring as it's not too warm. Highly recommend." - Tilly.

M.A.C Cosmetics Lipstick in Ruby Woo, 1999.

What: M.A.C Cosmetics Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo.

Ruby Woo is that girl. With its iconic matte finish and bold, universally flattering red, it's been a go-to for makeup lovers since the '90s. But Ruby Woo wasn't just another red lipstick — it was a happy accident.

M.A.C set out to tweak its bestselling Russian Red to be even more intense, and voilà, Ruby Woo was born.

The result? A lipstick that doesn't just turn heads, it commands the room. Pair it with a classic cat eye and you're ready to slay, whether it's date night or the red carpet.

M.A.C Cosmetics Maczimal Silky Matte Lipstick customer reviews:

"I bought the shade Ruby Woo and it's such a rich true red! This formula is very matte so you will need to prep your lips before applying. Also benefit from applying some balm throughout the day to keep them hydrated." - Steph.

"Super comfortable on the lips and easy to reapply throughout the day." - Dani.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, 1997.

What: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

When they say Double Wear is "stay-in-place," they mean it. Since its debut in 1997 (with Elizabeth Hurley fronting the campaign, no less), this foundation has been the go-to for anyone looking for flawless, long-lasting coverage.

With a formula that's sweat-proof, humidity-proof, and life-proof, it's not surprising Double Wear has stayed at the top of the game for over two decades.

Fun fact: It was one of the first "bougie" makeup products I ever bought myself — over a decade later, it's still one of my go-to's for long days and nights out.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation customer reviews:

"Have been using this for years and can never find anything to replace it. I mix it with a dewier finish foundation for a lighter coverage." - Lucy.

"Absolutely love this foundation. Long wear and still looks great after a long day at work. I've tried lots of other foundations but always come back to Double Wear each time." - Nicole.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat, 1992.

What: Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat — Radiant Touch

When YSL dropped Touche Éclat in 1992, it was like handing beauty lovers a magic wand. This highlighter-slash-concealer pen revolutionised how we think about luminosity, offering a radiant, lit-from-within glow that somehow erases dark circles and fatigue in one swipe.

It's one of those rare products that blends the line between makeup and skincare, brightening the under-eye and adding a subtle highlight to cheekbones.

No wonder it's still the ultimate pick-me-up after all these years.

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat customer reviews:

"I love this so much. I've used it to hide dark circles under my eyes in since I was 19, and now I'm 41 and still find it's by far the best. Doesn't sit in fine lines, doesn't cake, just sheer discrete coverage." - Kat.

"Firstly I love the design of this highlighter pen as you can be sure none will go to waste. You'll be clicking out the product till the last drop. The consistency is light and smooth so very easy to blend. Not high coverage but very bendable and leaves a radiant touch just like the name says. A little pricey but it is a high end product and its formula is nice. I use a little in the corner of my eyes to hide some darkness and instantly gives me a lift." - Dargy.

M.A.C Lip Pencil in Spice, 1990s.

What: M.A.C Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Spice.

The '90s gave us many beauty trends, but if we're talking lips, M.A.C's Spice Lip Pencil is the OG.

It's the shade that launched a thousand supermodel pouts, famously creating that sultry, natural nude lip look paired with sheer pinks or nudes.

Spice is still a best-seller because it's the definition of versatility — use it to define, overline, or wear it solo.

Spice hasn't just survived the '90s revival; it never left the spotlight.

M.A.C Lip Pencil customer reviews:

"I can't remember a time where I didn't use Mac lipliners, my go to is Spice but I haven't found one where the formula isn't creamy and long lasting." - Kat.

"I've tried many different lipliners but always go back to this one. And I've purchased multiple of this exact one. The colour is perfect, glides on so smoothly and it actually lasts quite a long time." - Kiana.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, 1982.

What: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex

The first-ever nighttime repair serum, Advanced Night Repair, aka ANR, changed the skincare game in 1982.

It didn't just hydrate — it went deeper, focusing on repair and renewal while you slept.

With its groundbreaking use of hyaluronic acid and antioxidants, ANR proved that night-time skincare could be just as transformative as a full 10-step routine.

Today, it's still the gold standard for night-time serums, beloved for its ability to plump, smooth, and repair.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair customer reviews:

"I've been using this stuff since the '90s, when my acne-prone skin was crying out for moisture, not grease. Skin care has come a long way since then, but even as I've gotten older and my skin has changed, I still return to this as a calming, hydrating treat. It really does suit all ages and skin types." - Kath.

"Started using this product 6 years ago and never stopped since. I have very sensitive and dry skin, and this product has made my skin feel great every day." - Glen.

7. Benefit Benetint, 1977.

What: Benefit Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint

From its slightly risqué origins (ICYMI: it was created for an exotic dancer) to being a modern-day cult classic, Benetint has remained a go-to for that just-bitten flush.

This rose-tinted lip and cheek stain delivers a natural, long-lasting glow that's as subtle or intense as you want it to be.

A little goes a long way, and its staying power has made it a beloved beauty hack for no-makeup makeup lovers for over 40 years.

Benefit Benetint customer reviews:

"Have repurchased this probably 20+ times, can never be without it, it's my favourite." - Lulu.

"Really love this lip tint and have been using it for years now. Provides a lovely, rosy tint which can be deepened by application. It is also very long lasting. I can put this on, let dry, and apply a colourless lip balm over the top, and it's set for the rest of the day." - Sam.

Clinique Black Honey, 1971.

What: Clinique Almost Lipstick - Black Honey

Black Honey isn't just a shade; it's an instant pick-me-up. Launched in 1971 and still selling out today, this almost-black balm looks deep in the tube but applies as the most flattering, sheer wash of berry.

It's the ultimate "your lips but better" shade, and its universal appeal keeps it in high demand.

Whether you're going for a natural look or something more defined, Black Honey suits every skin tone and never feels out of place.

Clinique Black Honey customer reviews:

"I love the natural undertone of this, I'm very pale and this gives some natural life to the colour of my lips. I wear it with a nude lip liner if going out as this won't give definition to the lip line on its own, just some hint of colour to the lips that is easy to reapply after eating/drinking." - H.

"This is the perfect barely there lip colour that you can build up for that perfect autumn / winter look. Keeps lips moisturised and you can easily layer on throughout the day or night without fussing with lip liners and the packaging looks chic too. Regular repurchase." - Kelly.

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, 1971.

What: Maybelline Great Lash Mascara - Blackest Black

Great Lash is the little green-and-pink tube that's been in beauty bags since 1971 — and for good reason.

Its water-based formula was a game-changer in a world dominated by wax-based mascaras, making it lighter, easier to remove, and more buildable.

But it's not just the formula that has made it an icon; it's also known for being that go-to, reliable mascara that doesn't clump, flake, or smudge.

A classic in every sense of the word.

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara customer reviews:

"I have tried many mascaras and always seem to return to this one as it's a great everyday mascara that is very effective and long-lasting. Plus it's not too difficult to remove at the end of the day." - Coral.

"Probably one of the first mascaras I ever bought when I started wearing makeup as a teen in the 80s. Good budget mascara." - Sweet Pea.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion, 1968.

What: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+

When Clinique launched its three-step system in 1968, Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion was the star.

The lightweight, dermatologist-developed formula moisturises without clogging pores, offering just the right amount of hydration for every skin type.

It's a skincare essential that's remained in routines for decades, proving that sometimes, the classics really are the best.

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion customer reviews:

"I am 77 and have been using this moisturiser for about 25 years. I get comments on the condition of my skin. I have nine granddaughters and one 15 year old is already a convert. She has skin issues and finds this moisturiser works well with her skin care." - Kittycat.

"Working outdoors every day had made my skin dull and congested. Since using the Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion, my skin has completely transformed and it is now bright and youthful again. Will never use another moisturiser again." - Marry.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, 1930.

What: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant

First created in 1930 to soothe the skin of Elizabeth Arden's thoroughbred horses (yes, really), Eight Hour Cream has since become a multi-tasking wonder for humans.

It's been used as a lip balm, highlighter, brow tamer, and dry skin saviour, earning its cult status one makeup artist and beauty enthusiast at a time.

The glossy apricot-coloured balm is still a favourite today, proving that a formula made almost 100 years ago can still be an essential in any beauty routine.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream customer reviews:

"This is my go-to in mid winter when everything is dry and cracked. It is super nourishing, and I use it on hands, lips and anywhere I get a dry spot. When I get the dreaded and painful splits in my fingers, I slather this on at night in a thick layer, and then wear cotton gloves over the top for the night. It fixes my cracks very quickly!" - Jus.

"I wish I could give this 10 stars! After starting to use some retinol I've had some nasty cracks on the sides of my nose and incredible crepey painful skin around my eyes, cheeks and chin. This was recommended to me by a friend and after one night of use I had incredible relief! It's not the most elegant texture, and doesn't absorb the way I'm used to creams doing but wow, after constant application my skin actually looks great even though I'm only part way through the retinol adjustment period. Amazing." - Emmajane.

