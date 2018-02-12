A Canadian ice skating duo competing at this year’s Winter Olympics is changing their routine because it’s been deemed “too sexy” and the press is “leery” of how it looks.

Why? Because for a few seconds within an eight-and-a-half-minute dance, skater Tessa Virtue has her crotch in the face of her partner Scott Moir. And we can’t have that. No siree, we cannot.

Virtue straddles Moir’s face after being lifted from an up-thrust. She’s there with her hands on his head as he twirls in circles before she’s lowered to the ice once again. All this is happening to the Moulin Rouge soundtrack and – oh my – did it just get a bit hot in here?

What do you think? Watch their sequence in the video below.

The move, which gives the impression (heaven forbid) of a woman being pleasured, has been removed from their routine as the pair chase their second Olympic Gold Medal at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this month.

“The Canadian Press was leery of moving photos which captured the pose,” The Star reported. And, according to The Independent, the sequence was deemed too “suggestive” and “edgy” to be televised around the world.

READ MORE: The Winter Olympics wardrobe malfunction that was handled brilliantly.

In apparent denial, Moir told The Star their decision to change the routine had nothing to do with its suggestivity. Instead, it’s all about aesthetics.

“What it came down to actually was that when we slowed it down and looked on the video, it wasn’t aesthetically that beautiful of a position, so we wanted to change it, make it a little bit better,” he said.

Virtue, who knows what’s up, isn’t pretending. She told the publication her “mission”, as it were, is accomplished.

LISTEN: Olympic gold medalist Lydia Lassila on what it’s like competing as a mother. Post continues after.

“We wanted to make a bit of a different statement,” Virtue told The Star.

“If that was bringing an edge or sexuality or darkness, or a contemporary feel to it, then mission accomplished I guess.

“That was great for the start of the season… But for the overall vision of the program, we hope that this new position fits a little better.”

One thing is certain: With these headlines and those moves you can be sure the whole world will be tuning in to see what they’ve come up with.