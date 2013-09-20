iBlog Friday: Our weekly roundup of Aussie bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It’s a chance for bloggers to introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading!

Brooke Osborne of The Lover List shares her thoughts on arguably the cutest haircut a person can get (particularly kids!) in her post The 'Pixie' hair cut.

Now you and I have never met, but I’ve been sporting the pixie cut for about 10 years. Why? Pure laziness. (Why tie your hair back each day in a ponytail when you can cut it spiky short and get confused for a guy?).

At first I thought I’d appear to be boyfriend repellant. However I managed to snag myself a husband with this short hair do!

Read the rest of Brooke's posts here.

Lisa Wilson of Two Point Five Kids tackles sexism in the work place in her post Sexism in the workforce and why WE are to blame.

Your answer is the reason why women will NEVER get a fair go in employment. This is because the race was never fair to start with. Where is it fair for a company to hire a person, only to have them go on maternity leave after 12 months, require their position be available to them after 12 months, thus hiring someone else on a temporary basis who still needs the same training again, and then if the original employee no longer want this position after 12 months the company must find another position found for them at the same company, thus forcing yet another person be found and trained for the original position? If they hired the bloke, then this scenario doesn't exist and the company saves money. Lots of it. Heaps. They can produce their product at a cheaper price and are still in the rat-race for shelf space. It simply doesn't make financial sense to choose the woman over the man in the above scenario. A savvy CEO would never do it. In fact, they would be deemed to be negligent in their job if they were to hire the woman in the previous scenario.

Read the rest of Lisa's post here.

Erin Giansiracusa of The Mum's Group reveals in her mummy tummy in her post The story of my stomach.

Every day we see images of celebrities who are showing off their flatter than flat tummies, minutes after giving birth. Headlines that read "you wouldn't even know she's had a baby". Bikini shots, upon bikini shots. It's enough to make even the most confident new mum, feel pretty crappy about herself.