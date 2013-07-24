iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.
It's a chance for bloggers introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.
Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading!
Keri Arkell of Awesomely Unprepared shares with us her mixed feelings about going away without her little on in her post Separation Anxiety (mine).
Soon I will be flying interstate to be with my Tasmanian relatives (please hold all “two headed” jokes until the end of this post at which point I will join in and laugh with you). We will be celebrating the life of my dearly departed Nana, much like the way in which we celebrated the life of my granddad "Kenny" only a few short months ago.
Only something will be different. The Little Mister is not coming with me. Eep!
Read the rest of Keri's post here.
Alisha Forbes of Naughty Naturopath Mum's Blog taps us all on the shoulder and reminds us to slow down in her post STOP.
Once upon a time before kids, before facebook, before blogging, I actually prided myself on the fact that I inspired some friends of mine to feel ok about doing nothing.
They felt guilt if they weren’t being busy. I taught them that it was ok to wear pyjamas all day and watch DVD’s if that’s all they felt like doing.
I was so proud when they told me that they had learnt this from me. What a great gift to give someone!