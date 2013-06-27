iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

The annual shopping trip has to be prepared for rigorously. It has to be booked at least two months in advance so that he can mentally prepare for it. During that time he will convince himself several times that he doesn’t actually need anything and attempt to back out.

Josefa Pete from Always Josefa shares a story about how a random encounter made her appreciate average burgers, and moments of unexpected generosity in her post Random act of kindness.

“Excuse me Sir, I saw you looking for food, so I bought you a pizza.”

I turned around to see a tall, poised woman, in her smart business suit, handing over a cardboard pizza box to the man. She was sharp and concise. As soon as she handed him the pizza, she turned on her heel, stepped onto the escalator and was gone. There was no exchange of thank you, no exchange of any more words at all.

Katy Berry of The (mildly) opinionated manager explains how ongoing conflicts at work often provide the key to moving forward (and your own personality) in her post Micromanagement as a performance intervention. Can it work?

Well, I had my little tantrum yesterday, and now that I’ve got it out of my system I want to look a little bit closer, and with a lot more seriousness, at some of the things that I have done (or supported others in doing) and how they might have contributed to the problems that are currently frustrating me – that is, ongoing conflict between members of my team.

All interpersonal conflict is complex – it can’t be explained by a single action or reaction, but one point that I want to focus on and explore is the impact of micro-management on staff conflict. What sparked off this line of thought was a colleague telling me that micro-management EQUALS bullying.

Keri Arkell of Awesomely Unprepared give some excellent advice to first-time mums who think they can plan things such as a baby's birth and sleeping schedule in her post, Don't bother having a birth 'plan'.

My advice to first time pregnant mums is to throw out any notion that you are in charge and that everything will happen the way you want it to, because you’ve thought positively, avoided all negative horror stories and you’ve got a birth plan. Hasn’t anyone heard?? You have a birth plan! You did research! People who do research are better at this, right? Everything’s going to go just as you want it to! The truth is, positive thinking and making smart choices are never a bad thing – in fact, I recommend them. However, they don’t make a ‘good’ labour (ie the one you hope for) a sure thing.

Dragana Lolic of Light.Love.Soul examine our behaviour, how the simplest of things are the most fun and why we second-guess ourselves in her beautiful post Perfection in the hardest of moments.

There are many things in life that intrigue me. Like how a baby can stare at it's own foot for hours with utter amazement. Or how a cat can sit around a house for days and not get bored. Really, there is only so much lazing around that I could do before wanting to crawl out of my own skin. Doesn't a cat feel like that? Surely at some point it gets bored.

Sorry I digress. Where was I? Yes, the things that intrigue me. Well one thing that I cant quite wrap my head around is how unkind we can be to ourselves. And the unrealistic expectations we have of our lives.

Carly Findlay writes an important message about how to prepare your children to meet people who don't look the same as most in Preparing children for meeting people with visible differences.

I once stayed with a family who I thought should have known better. A family who has known me my whole life. They should have been prepared. For two days, I endured two children – aged six and eight – not looking at me. Being afraid. Not speaking to me unless prompted by their parents. It was tiring.

Their cuteness waned fast. I spent much of the time being polite, smiling my discomfort away, trying to make conversation. I asked the children's parents if I should explain about my skin. No, they told me. Then I asked them straight out, in front of their parents, do they want to ask me anything about my face? No. No. And still no conversation was made. In the end I told them, "I'm not talking to you if you're not talking to me."

Julia Alexander of Perfect Wife Magazine takes us through what she thinks is and isn't acceptable whilst travelling on a plane in her hilarious post, Jet-tiquette.

Please wear shoes – It seems to be a frighteningly common custom for people to slip their shoes off as soon as they make themselves comfortable in their seat. As if wearing thongs on a plane is not offensive enough, passengers now think nothing of going the full foot Monty and baring warts and all.

If something is sensitive enough to be ticklish – it should not be exposed on a plane.

Please also consider wearing deodorant

Erin Patel of Coffee talk with Erin: Bookgirloz reviews a new book by the brilliant Jodi Picoult in her post The Book Club.

My favourite pass time is reading to my children and I am itching to get into some of the classics for older children such as Roald Dahl’s books, the Secret Garden, Anne of Green Gables and others (too many to list). There are also so many great children’s books available for slightly older readers which I’m hanging out to show my daughters. My girls and I spend time at our local library every week, an activity that beats anything expensive and organised that I can think of. But let’s get back to the book of the month, Jodi Picoult’s The Storyteller.

Caylie Jeffery of Distractions of a busy mother discusses the new Aussie version of PMT in her post PMT: Prime Minister Turmoil. We bet you've never seen politics written about like this.

Social Media is going crazy with declarations of love or hate, sorrow or glee, anger or elation. I can only assume that these feelings are a result of well-informed thoughts, ideals and beliefs about the state of today's political situation. I must have been sick the day they taught 2013 Truth and Clarity in Australian Politics, because frankly, I just don't know what to think.

