iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It's a chance for bloggers introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading!

Bree Katsamangos of Twinkle in the Eye takes us through what we as parents can do about childhood bullying in her post A parent's guide to bullying. It's a must read.

Look for changes in your child’s behaviour. Is there unexplained reluctance to go to school? Does your child appear anxious, fearful or tearful? Is your child experiencing sleep disturbances or nightmares? Is your child experiencing vague physical symptoms e.g. headaches or stomach pains and often on school days? Does your child have unexplained physical injuries? Do their belongings go missing or come home ripped and damaged?

Read the rest of Bree's post here.

Bianca Slade of Wholefood Simply shares with us another healthy and delicious recipe inspired by a lost loved-one in her post Paleo Carrot Cake.

I lit this candle. I thought of you. I gave thanks for all that you taught me. I am blessed to have been raised amongst your free spirit, your humorous persona and your loving heart. You have played an integral role in our family, so often bringing us together, making us laugh, and filling our hearts with warmth. However, let us not pretend that this has always been the way. Eighteen years ago we were living together, you were the closest thing I would ever have to a Sister, and in true sibling style we fought, and we fought, and we fought. For so many years I drove you crazy and yet as soon as we were apart we missed each other, we asked about each other, we wanted to be together again. That home needed the three of us, once links started missing nothing has ever felt the same.

Read the rest of Bianca's post here.

Dragana Lolic of Light Love Soul explains how she deals with challenges in life (as well as the times when she doesn't quite get it right) in her post The wonder of falling off the emotional wagon.

I have a confession to make. I fell off the wagon this weekend. I have been sitting rather pretty in my first class carriage on my train journey to inner peace and contentment for a quite a while now. Until my ego came along this weekend and kindly kicked me back to the baggage compartment. Emotional baggage that is.

Read the rest of Dragana's post here.

Julia Alexander of Perfect Wife Magazine recalls exactly what happened when a bird flew into her house in a state of panic (her, not the bird) in her post Bird in the house.

Outside birds are quite lovely, really. Their singing makes for melodic background noise, they flutter delicately around trees and entertain toddlers immensely.

Inside, however? They are frightful beasts of prey. They are flighty, unpredictable and dangerous if provoked. (Which coincidentally makes them all of the things I am on a particularly bad day.)

Read the rest of Julia's post here.

If you're a blogger and you want to appear in our next iBlog Friday roundup please send the link to your blog to us at info@themotherish.com

We will be posting all the blogs we receive in a round up every Friday morning so make sure we get your blog by Thursday at 12 noon.

The winner will receive a copy of the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann's film The Great Gatsby, out now.

Produced by Jay-Z, the soundtrack includes songs by Beyonce, Florence + The Machine, Gotye, Lana Del Rey and Bryan Ferry.