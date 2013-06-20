iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.
Bree Katsamangos of Twinkle in the Eye takes us through what we as parents can do about childhood bullying in her post A parent's guide to bullying. It's a must read.
Look for changes in your child’s behaviour. Is there unexplained reluctance to go to school? Does your child appear anxious, fearful or tearful? Is your child experiencing sleep disturbances or nightmares? Is your child experiencing vague physical symptoms e.g. headaches or stomach pains and often on school days? Does your child have unexplained physical injuries? Do their belongings go missing or come home ripped and damaged?
It might have been the old man tumbling down the courtyard steps like a human slinky, and ending up looking like he’d only just survived ten rounds with Mike Tyson. Or it may have been my embarrassing reaction to the sight of his wounds.
I am definitely the favourite for this year’s award for Worst person in a Family Crisis.
Keri Arkell of Awesomely Unprepared writes about how hard it can be for mums to get ready for a night out in her post The (not really) yummy mummy's guide to preparing for a big night out.
When preparing for a girls’ night out, a mummy must start planning months in advance. Not kidding. If you’ve got other friends who are mummies then you need to maybe just make it a year in advance. Then tell your husbands/partners/parents/in laws to Lock. That. Sh*t. Down. It’s going in the diary and you WILL have babysitters. ALL of you. Determination is the key.
Being a first-time Mumma, one thing which I was acutely aware of was the fact that I had not done the ‘labour thing’ before. What would it feel like? How would I know it was time? “You just will,” played on repeat, as the {mainly unsolicited} advice came pouring in. And so, I waited. Patiently. Well, at least my version of it.
Josepha Pete of Always Josepha shares a personal story of motherhood, sisterhood and cake in her post The Importance of Cake.
It really is about the simple things. Not the extravagant. The importance of cake on a birthday should never be overlooked. Whether the birthday is to celebrate turning four or turning forty, there needs to be the ritual of cake. For it is the cake and the candle that it bears that make birthdays something we keep believing in, whether we like to admit so or not.
Dragana Lolic of Light Love Soul explains how she deals with challenges in life (as well as the times when she doesn't quite get it right) in her post The wonder of falling off the emotional wagon.
I have a confession to make. I fell off the wagon this weekend. I have been sitting rather pretty in my first class carriage on my train journey to inner peace and contentment for a quite a while now. Until my ego came along this weekend and kindly kicked me back to the baggage compartment. Emotional baggage that is.
Julia Alexander of Perfect Wife Magazine recalls exactly what happened when a bird flew into her house in a state of panic (her, not the bird) in her post Bird in the house.
Outside birds are quite lovely, really. Their singing makes for melodic background noise, they flutter delicately around trees and entertain toddlers immensely.
Inside, however? They are frightful beasts of prey. They are flighty, unpredictable and dangerous if provoked. (Which coincidentally makes them all of the things I am on a particularly bad day.)
