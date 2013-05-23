iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

It's a chance for bloggers introduce their favourite post of the week to iVillage readers and for our community to read what Aussie writers are up to.

Here are the bloggers who have sent their submissions this week. Happy reading!

Caylie Jeffery of Distractions of a Busy Mother shares her experience attending an appearance by her childhood heroine Julie Andrews in her post An Evening with a Childhood Heroine.

Most of all, I loved Julie Andrews- from the way she sang like a nightingale, to her beautiful face with its upturned nose and crooked front tooth. From her perfect diction, to the way she tut-tutted when she was cross, and her turned out toes. I have seen all of her popular movies and loved every one of them. But more than anything, I loved a book she wrote called "Mandy", about an orphaned girl who found solace in a little house she found in the woods behind her orphanage. I had no idea it was 'Mary Poppins' who wrote that book, because it was published under her married name, Julie Edwards. So when I discovered it was Ms Andrews who wrote it, I knew she was a wonderful soul and connected with her even more.

Read the rest of Caylie's post here.

Nathalie Brown of Easy Peasy Kids looks back on motherhood as her daughter turns 17 and accepts her 'mummy fails' may not have been that big a deal after all in her post Confession" 17 years of 'mothering fails'.

Instead of beating my self up with guilt and self loathing I began to look at the bigger picture. Well, in saying that it’s only really now that I can step back and see the bigger picture. My daughter is 17 and she’s ok. She’s more than ok, she rocks my world.

So called labelled parenting fails/mothering fails, which we usually label ourselves just form part of the bigger picture. Parenting and motherhood is a continuous lesson of learning with your child. It changes as they grow. It changes as we grow. It’s totally unique to you and your child. No amount of preparation can make it smooth sailing. There are no guarantees when you have children or warranties or return policies.

Read the rest of Nathalie's post here.

Jo Hartley of Wannabe Yummy Mummie takes us through her hilarious attempt to toilet-train her son in her post This Post Comes With A Smug Mummy Warning! Sorry!

So the Monday arrived and I explained to Mr T what we were going to do – well, as much as you can explain to a 2.5 year old who doesn’t tend to listen all that often or sit still for more than 5 minutes straight. I told him that he was a big boy now and that only babies wear nappies all the time and, therefore, from here on in, he would only wear nappies for sleep times* – *I am going ‘cold’ turkey ok…not, arctic. I then proudly and excitedly pulled out a pair of robot pants which I had brought a pack of especially (commonly now known as Big Boy Pants), kind of did a jig round the room waving said pants to make them more exciting, and then proceeded to get him dressed.