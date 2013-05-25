"I went back to work 6 days after my baby was born."

By SARAH MEGGINSON

When I saw Claire Danes “back at work” (if you can call it that) just a few weeks after giving birth to her little boy, I was judging her a little.

Admittedly, she wasn’t working in any sense that us mere mortals could relate to – she was trotting along red carpets and collecting gold statues for her work on Homeland.

But from what I’ve seen on The Rachel Zoe Project, ‘Awards Season’ in Hollywood is a pretty big deal. There are endless fittings and stylists’ appointments to run between, hair and make-up sessions to sit through, red carpets to walk, photos to pose for, interviews to attend, acceptance speeches to give… All in all, it’s a lot of time and energy focused on something other than your brand new baby.

Honestly, I could imagine nothing worse. A month after I had my baby girl, I was a sore, tender, aching, bleeding (TMI?!), healing pile of hormones, barely capable of full sentences, let alone red carpet appearances in front of global cameras. All I wanted to do was stare at my baby, eat cupcakes and sleep.

Just recently, I was flicking through a magazine and saw a photo of Claire Danes from the Golden Globes a few months ago (looking absolutely bloody spectacular, just five weeks after delivering her baby Cyrus!) and I’m ashamed to admit, I thought a few mean-spirited, judgemental thoughts.

“Why would you bother with the Golden Globes when you have a one-month old baby at home?” I wondered.

“Why didn’t she try to ‘switch off’ from work and focus on her baby for those first few weeks and months?”

And while I sat up there on my high horse, judging Claire for seemingly putting her career ahead of her kid, I pondered my own situation.

That’s when I realised that I actually went back to work a little sooner than Claire… I wrote my first article post-partum when my daughter was just six days old! Pot, meet kettle, you’re in this together…

I’m a freelance writer, so it’s not like I headed back to the office for a full day of brain-weary work, Marissa Mayer style. I only spent 90 minutes at the computer to whip up a column and for that investment of time, I earnt $250.

My newborn was asleep in the next room with my mum and my husband, and I worked in my pyjamas. It was a pretty good set-up and an experience I would definitely replicate again, given half the chance (sadly for me, that column was cancelled a while ago!).