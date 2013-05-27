I want a rewind button for my baby

My youngest son turned two today. Two years ago today he changed my world for a second time in ways that I never dreamt possible. There is nothing quite like meeting the little life that you made after nine long months of waiting to hold them. The first time you see their face, hold their hand and look into their eyes is nothing short of miraculous. There is absolutely nothing like it.
Before Jennifer had children being a stay-at-home mum sounded like a walk in the park. Now that she is doing it…it's more like a run in a zoo (without cages for the animals). Jennifer likes to write about her daily life raising her two boys and all things family whether inspiring, humorous or somewhere in between. She left her career in corporate sales behind when she and her husband Michael had their first son and hasn’t looked back since. At the ripe ages of 4 and 2 her boys outsmart her and her husband on a daily basis. You can follow their journey at http://www.outsmartedmommy.com, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/